Grand Junction, CO

Crews contain Lands End Road brush fire

By Bernie Lange
nbc11news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A brush fire near Lands End Road and Reeder Mesa Road is 100 percent contained as of Thursday night. The fire burned about 120 acres. Multiple agencies fought the fire on the ground and in the air. Agencies include Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, Bureau of Land Management, Lands End Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, Plateau Val ley Fire Protection District, Grand Junction Fire Department, and Central Orchard Mesa.

