Raleigh, NC

COVID spike poses greater risk to unvaccinated

By COURIER STAFF
Digital Courier
 15 days ago

RALEIGH — State health officials are again urging residents to get their vaccinations as an uptick in coronavirus cases is again gripping North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is urging all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine as cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been inching up across the state. North Carolina’s early warning systems are showing more people going to the emergency department with COVID-like illness and elevated viral levels in wastewater in certain regions of the state.

