Pet Hotels - Market A Worth Observing Growth: D Pet Hotels, Pacific Pet Resort, Camp Bow Wow

thedallasnews.net
 12 days ago

Latest released the research study on Global Pet Hotels Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pet Hotels Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pet Hotels.

www.thedallasnews.net

MarketsMedagadget.com

Taiwan Dental Equipment & Implants Market Size, Overview, Segmentation And Geographical Forecast Till 2027| Fortune Business Insights

The “Taiwan dental equipment & implants market size” is projected to reach USD 331.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Rising preference for digitized dental equipment across the country will help the market gain traction in the near future, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Taiwan Dental Equipment & Implants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Dental Equipment {Dental Radiology Equipment, Dental Lasers, Dental Surgical Navigation Systems, and Others} and Dental Implants); By End User (Dental Equipment) {Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others}; and By End User (Dental Implants) {Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others}, 2020-2027”.
thedallasnews.net

NFC Business Card Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | MOO, Smart Cards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS

The latest independent research document on Global NFC Business Card examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The NFC Business Card study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of NFC Business Card market report advocates analysis of MOO, SmartCards, RFITRFID, BIGDAWGS, CustomUSB, Blue, BuzzTech, MoreRFID & Yuvera Solutions (1Card).
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market projected to reach $156.9 billion by 2024, with a remarkable CAGR of 14.0%

According to a new market research report "Over-the-Top Services (OTT) Market by Type (Online Gaming, Music Streaming, VoD and Communication), Monetization Model (Subscription-based, Advertising-based, and Transaction-based), Streaming Device, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow from USD 81.6 billion in 2019 to USD 156.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 14.0% during 2019–2024. Major growth factors for the market include growth broadband and fixed data connection, and increase in usage of smart devices.
Gamblingthedallasnews.net

Online Gambling Platform Market to See Massive Growth By 2026 | Playtech, Microgaming, Betconstruct

Global Online Gambling Platform Market Report 2020 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Online Gambling Platform Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are International Game Technology (IGT), Playtech, Microgaming, Betconstruct, Softgamings, Betsys, Sportradar, SBTech, Digitain, GammaStack, EveryMatrix, Novomatic, NetEnt, BetSoft, Scientific Games, Evolution Gaming, Playtika, Octro, Tencent & Boyaa Interactive.
Economythedallasnews.net

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market worth $200.5 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type (Pouches, Rollstocks, Bags, Wraps), Material (Plastic & Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverage, Pharma & Healthcare, Personal care & Cosmetics), Technology, and Region – Global Forecast To 2025", The global flexible plastic packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 160.8 billion in 2020 to USD 200.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for flexible plastic packaging for food, beverage, and cosmetics products across the globe. Furthermore, the flexible plastic packaging market has witnessed a significant increase in its demand for the supply of grocery, drugs, and vegetables & meat through online channels, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Constructionthedallasnews.net

Precast Concrete Market by Element, Construction Type, End-use Sector - Global Forecast to 2025

According to the new market research report "Precast Concrete Market by Element (Columns & Beams, Floors & Roofs, Girders, Walls & Barriers, Utility Vaults, Pipes, Paving Slabs), Construction Type, End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential) - Global Forecast to 2025", The global precast concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 130.6 billion in 2020 to USD 174.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2025. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for residential and commercial construction across the globe. Furthermore, the precast concrete market has witnessed a significant increase in demand, owing to the growing interest of consumers in modular buildings, the booming housing construction sector, rise in renovation & remodeling activities, and rapid urbanization & globalization.
Las Vegas Herald

Pet Massager Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Mookiepet, Coastal Pet, Coollatest

Latest released the research study on Global Pet Massager Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pet Massager Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pet Massager. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PetWell(Gaiam) (United Kingdom),Mookiepet (United Kingdom),Coastal Pet (United States),All4Pets (India),Coollatest (United States),iHappyDog Inc. (United Kingdom).
MySanAntonio

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Announces Growth Equity Investment

Premier luxury dog hotel franchise aims for 100 new locations by the end of 2021. K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, the pet care industry’s premier doggie daycare and luxury resort brand, today announces it has received a growth equity investment from a group of private investors. The investment will enable K9 Resorts to accelerate its growth and strengthen its position as the leader in luxury dog care. K9 Resorts has 70 locations currently open or in development, with that number expected to reach 100 by the end of 2021.
raleighnews.net

Feature: Palestinian man establishes first hotel for pets in West Bank

RAMALLAH, July 6 (Xinhua) -- George Ghattas, a Palestinian man from the West Bank, has established the first-ever hotel for pets in the region. The 44-year-old father of two came up with the idea after he found out that some pets were abandoned and thrown into the streets when their owners needed to travel.
thedallasnews.net

Hair Color Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Hair Color Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Hair Color market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Hair Color industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Medical Perfusion Technology Market to Witness a CAGR of 4.20% during 2021 to 2027 Globally - AXIOM MRC

The factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe, rapid growth of healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, growing demand for advanced products for organ transplantation, increase in geriatric population, technological developments in the emerging economies and increasing cell-based research activities are anticipated to contribute to the market growth.
thedallasnews.net

Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This global study of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Agrigenomics Market to Reach $5.3 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Agrigenomics Market by Application (Crops and Livestock), Sequencer Type (Sanger Sequencing, Illumina HiSeq Family, PacBio Sequencer, SOLiD Sequencer), Objectives, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Row) - Forecast year 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Agrigenomics Market is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 5.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.7 % from 2021 to 2026. The growth of this market is projected to be driven by the increasing burden on current food production systems amidst the rapidly expanding global population, rise in the number of genetic diseases affecting plants & animals, and technological advancements in the field of applied genetics. The global marketplace has witnessed a significant increase in crop genomic resources and advancements in genome analysis facilitating basic and translational agricultural research. This trend is expected to continue strongly throughout the forecast period.
Medical & Biotechthedallasnews.net

Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Next Big Thing | Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson

Global Pharmaceutical Drugs Market Insights and Forecast to 2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pharmaceutical Drugs market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Pharmaceutical Drugs market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market 2020-2026. A New Market Study, Titled "IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers,...
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Prepaid Cards Market Next Big Thing | Green Dot Corporation, NetSpend Holdings, H&R Block, American Express Company

Global Prepaid Cards Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Prepaid Cards market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Prepaid Cards market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Businessthedallasnews.net

Enterprise Content Management Market projected to reach $37.7 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.8%

According to a new market research report "Enterprise Content Management Market with COVID-19 Impact by Business Function, Component (Solutions (Document Management, Record Management, eDiscovery), Services) Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period, to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2026 from USD 23.6 billion in 2021. Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the rising demand to meet regulatory compliance standards and audit management with improved visibility and control to strengthen corporate information governance, enhance security and optimize business processes with automated workflows and streamline business processes by eliminating repetitive manual tasks. These factors are driving the demand for enterprise content management.
AnimalsPhys.org

First lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas observed

A research team from Osnabrück University and the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, has, for the first time, observed lethal attacks by chimpanzees on gorillas in the wild. Whether this behavior is due to competition for food or to the decline of the rainforest's productivity caused by climate change will now be investigated in more detail.

