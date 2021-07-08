Cancel
Shrinkflation: Inflation's Sneaky Cousin

By Greg Rosalsky
NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe at The Indicator and Planet Money are looking for our fall and winter intern for 2021/2022! It's paid, and you can do it remotely from anywhere in the US. Apply here. Companies don't always want to directly raise prices. Consumers will notice that extra quarter for a candy bar. But will they notice if the candymakers shrink the size of that candy bar, while keeping the same price? Maybe not. This tendency to downsize products has come to be known as shrinkflation. Whereas inflation means you pay more to get the same amount, shrinkflation means you pay the same to get less.

