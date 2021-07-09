The Story Behind The Bullet Hole In The Play Area At Graceland

Graceland is the gorgeous home that was the former residence of Elvis Presley. When Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley was young, she lived there too. Of course, there were plenty of areas for a child to play, including an outdoor play area. However, if you look very closely, you’ll see a bullet hole in the play area! You might be wondering how that happened!

One of Elvis’ favorite ways to relax and hang out with friends was practicing shooting. With a compound so large, of course, there was room for shooting outdoors. Graceland has a makeshift shooting range but apparently, everything wasn’t up to code.

You can see a bullet hole on Lisa Marie’s slide at Graceland

You can see bullet holes around the door of Vernon’s office and at the bottom of Lisa Marie’s slide in her outdoor play area. The bullet holes that were in bricks have been painted over and many of them appear to be hidden but you can still see them if you look really close!

Did you notice this if you’ve ever visited Graceland? It just goes to show that Elvis and his friends were not perfect shooters. Graceland archivist Angie Marchese talked about the bullet holes.

Graceland, (Elvis Presley’s Home), Memphis, TN, (no date) / Everett Collection

She said, “The guys would stand at the back of the mansion trying to hit targets similar to this one. And if you look around the doorway, you’ll see all of these dings in the brick. And there’s even one in the bottom of Lisa’s slide, so not even Elvis was a perfect shot!”

CHARRO, Elvis Presley, 1969 / Everett Collection

Reportedly, Elvis always had a gun by his nightstand too.