Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jake Hager Wants Fight With Fedor Emelianenko, Josh Barnett Responds

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Hager and Josh Barnett are feuding on Twitter after Hager expressed his displeasure at not getting a shot at fighting Fedor Emelianenko. Hager, who competes for Bellator in addition to his AEW work, posted to Twitter on Thursday explaining how he “really honestly believe[s] that” the fight with Emelianenko is his and that “It’s been my fight since I came to Bellator.” He referenced an interview he did with MMA Fighting recently where he said:

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Barnett
Person
Jake Hager
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
Person
Scott Coker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
AEW
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCBloody Elbow

‘I’m ready to go to Russia’ — Fabricio Werdum calls out Fedor Emelianenko

Fabricio Werdum has called for a rematch with Fedor Emelianenko, and this time ‘Vai Cavalo’ wants to fight ‘The Last Emperor’ on foreign soil. Werdum, who submitted Emelianenko under the Strikeforce banner in 2010, called out Fedor on Twitter following the Russian’s surprise comeback announcement last month, claiming that he is ‘ready to go to Russia’ for the rematch.
fightsports.tv

Former UFC Champion Eyes Fedor Emelianenko Rematch 11 Years After First Encounter

PFL’s Fabricio Werdum wants to fight Fedor Emelianenko on the latter’s return to MMA. The former UFC heavyweight champion has called out Bellator CEO Scott Coker on social media to fix the rematch 11 years after their first meeting under Strikeforce. Werdum shook up the MMA world when he submitted the Last Emperor in 2010. The Russian juggernaut was the firm favourite in the fight, but he suffered his career’s first loss to Werdum via triangle armbar.
UFCchatsports.com

What the Heck, Episode 66: Ciryl Gane, Jake Hager, Eric Nicksick and Sarah Alpar

On this week’s episode of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane (5:15) about facing Derrick Lewis in the UFC 265 main event for an interim title on Aug. 7, talks being aware the interim title opportunity was an option prior to stepping into the octagon with Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 30, not feeling bad for Francis Ngannou, thoughts on Lewis as an opponent, and Jon Jones.
UFCchatsports.com

Junior dos Santos targeting fight with Fedor Emelianenko, switching to boxing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will not call it quits following his release from the promotion he called home for the past 12 years. After getting TKO’d by Cyril Gane and cut shortly after, ‘Cigano’ now considers what his next move will be and has a few options on his mind.
UFCthemmareport.com

Who Should Face Fedor Emelianenko in October?

In this clip from the July 7 episode of The MMA Report Podcast presented by Warby Parker, Jason Floyd and Daniel Galvan discuss who should Fedor Emelianenko face at the Bellator card in Russia in October. Thanks to our sponsor Warby Parker. Try Warby Parker’s free Home Try-On program: Order...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Josh Barnett On Heat With The Young Bucks: They Wanted To Be Cool Heels, Not Actual Heels

The Young Bucks made plenty of enemies during their time in NJPW as dastardly members of The Bullet Club. Matt & Nick Jackson would constantly use underhand tactics to win matches as the top heel tag team and part of the top heel group in the promotion. Josh Barnett, who worked as a commentator for NJPW, would mention their tactics or style and the Bucks weren't happy with his comments, believing he was "burying them."
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Josh Barnett Comments On His Heat With The Young Bucks, How It Started

During a recent appearance on Sean “X-Pac” Waltman’s “Pro Wrestling 4-Life” podcast, Josh Barnett commented on his heat with AEW Superstars The Young Bucks, how it started, and more. He said,. “I don’t know what their deal is. I don’t know who riled them up into thinking me and [Jim...
UFCBloody Elbow

Pics: Miesha Tate looks ripped ahead of UFC comeback fight

MMA pioneer and former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate last fought in 2016. After time away from competing, to start a family and work on the business side of MMA, Tate is slated to return to the cage this July when she takes on Marion Reneau. Recently the 34-year-old took...
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Destroys VIP Lounge to End Raw, Nikki A.S.H. Picks Up a Win

– Bobby Lashley laid waste to the VIP Lounge to send the ThunderDome out in violent fashion on tonight’s Raw. The main event segment saw Lashley declaring that it’s time for him to get serious as he prepares to face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank, and he trashed the in-ring set as you can see below. You can also see a clip of Xavier Woods defeating Lashley from earlier in the show:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
UFCFOX Sports

Jake Paul joins 'Undisputed,' wants to fight Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor

Is it possible that the most in-demand prizefighter in combat sports isn't from a traditional fighting background?. If the question was posed to Jake Paul, the YouTube sensation turned cash cow boxer, then his answer would probably be yes. And his answer would, of course, likely be himself. Paul has...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Miesha Tate UFC Vegas Paycheck Leaks

Miesha Tate recently made her return to UFC at Vegas 31. It had eight finishes in 10 fights – including seven straight to close the show. So there was plenty of competition for post-fight bonus awards. Miesha Tate wins post-match award. Instead of giving a $50,000 “Fight of the Night”...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Tried To Fire UFC Champion?

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also recently accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Former UFC Star and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey has not been on WWE television since WrestleMania 35,...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Mike Tyson Posts Floyd Mayweather ‘Racial Slur’ Video

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently claimed Floyd Mayweather Jr. is ‘damaged’ for fighting YouTube star Logan Paul. He noted how ‘Money’ and Paul went head to head in an eight-round exhibition last month which surprisingly lasted longer than expected. Terence Crawford Reveals Charlo vs. Castano Was Rigged. Mike Tyson opens...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 31 Results: Miesha Tate TKO’s Marion Reneau (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 31 co-headliner sees former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate return against fellow veteran Marion Reneau. Tate (18-7 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 205 in November of 2016, where she dropped a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington. ‘Cupcake’ earned her most recent victory in March of 2016, when she submitted Holly Holm at UFC 196 to capture the promotions 135lbs title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy