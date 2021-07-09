Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Zach Bryan’s 6 Most Underrated Songs

By Andrew Mies
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199jJq_0arbM2Kw00

When a catalogue is as deep and as unbelievable as Zach Bryan’s, there’s bound to be a few cuts that don’t get the attention they deserve.

Of course, Zach is still very new to the scene and until recently has been more of an underground fan favorite, but the secret’s out now and he’s got some songs that are really taking off. Songs like “Heading South,” “God Speed,” and “Condemned.”

While they’re great, there are so many others that deserve some more attention.

Here’s Zach Bryan’s 6 most underrated songs.

6. Crooked Teeth

The only song on the list without the first version having been posted to YouTube, Zach wrote himself a hell of a singalong for a murder ballad…

5. Shivers Down Spines

While Zach’s known for his ability to break your heart in single a line, here he uses those lyrical talents for an intense, yet tender love song. Some of my favorite lyrics ever, I just love how the words play so well together and match the jumpy melody.

“It was cold in October

When you rolled yourself over

To pull on my shoulder to say

It took a mighty long time and too much wasted wine

To find a man who looks at me this way”

4. Messed Up Kid

This was the song that first hooked me.

There’s a lot of truth in these words, for a lot of guys. And you can hear Zach’s past in the rasp of his voice. Plus, the messed up audio on messed up kid is too funny not to laugh at.

3. Lover’s Point of View

This is one of those Zach Bryan songs that I prefer to listen to the Acoustic YouTube version than the one on the album. The words cut deep, referencing specific things in Zach’s own life that he had to work through.

“You don’t have to drink tonight why don’t we just get some sleep

‘Cause I’m tired of cryin’ in driveways as you slur the words you speak

I know growin’ up has been an evil thing to you

Makes you awful hard to love from a lover’s point of view”

2. A Boy Like You

The harmonies, along with the lyrics, just make this song fantastic. JR Carroll’s sure got some pipes too, huh? How this isn’t one of his most popular confuses me.

1. Leavin’

In my opinion, one of the best-written songs of all time. The recording he did with Truthful Sessions is beautiful all around, from the sound to the scenery.

“I hope the world don’t mind all the simple things I ask

Like a porch with good lighting and to hear my lady laugh

And I’ll act indifferent because I don’t want to leave

Because leavings for a younger man that I don’t want to be”

Comments / 0

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

62K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Song#Heading South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Music995qyk.com

17 Songs That Made Luke Bryan A Superstar

Who has more fun than Luke Bryan? You can hear it on his songs, see it on his social media almost daily and also feel it when you see him perform live. As Luke celebrates his 45th birthday today (7/17), we take a look at 17 songs that made him a country superstar.
CelebritiesCMT

5 Essential Luke Bryan Songs

CMT looks back at some of Bryan's most impactful songs, including "Play It Again" and "Drink a Beer" Luke Bryan, a five-time Entertainer of the Year winner, recently launched his Proud To Be Right Here Tour on July 8, and in the process became the first major country tour to hit the road this year, following the concert industry’s forced 15-month hiatus to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pittsburgh, PApghcitypaper.com

Song Spotlight: "Water" by Hollan and Zach Wood

The Harrisburg-based musician Anna Manotti, aka Hollan, put out a new song, "Water," on July 9. Water comes off of her collaboration with Pittsburgh musician Zach Wood entitled Cowgirland, an emotional five-track EP. The two created Cowgirland in the dining room of Wood’s house, and the songs cover four years...
Musicxpn.org

Watch Harmony Woods’ haunting “Graceful Rage” music video

Harmony Woods released their stellar third album Graceful Rage this March on Skeletal Lightning Records, and this week the album got its vinyl edition and a breathtaking music video for the title track. Directed by Adam Peditto and produced by Katie Dvorak, the video finds frontperson Sofia Verbilla and her...
Musicthebrag.com

Five of John Frusciante’s most underrated Red Hot Chili Peppers songs

John Frusciante’s third stint with the Red Hot Chili Peppers had only just been announced before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the excitement of seeing arguably the iconic band’s most classic lineup live. Frusciante first joined the band in 1988, following the tragic death of guitarist Hillel Slovak. His first...
MusicPosted by
Whiskey Riff

T-365 Days Until Koe Wetzel’s “Full Blown Country Record”

Happy birthday to the one and only Koe Wetzel. The impact Koe Wetzel has had on the Texas Music Scene is almost immeasurable. His combination of Texas drawl with grungy guitars, heavy basslines and emo lyrics has been a pathway for many people to discover Texas Country and opened an entire new world of music to many more (myself included).
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

Comments / 0

Community Policy