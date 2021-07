The cost of living keeps going up. The Labor Department said this morning that consumer prices in June were 5.4% higher than they were a year ago. That's the highest rate of annual inflation since 2008. And within the past year, prices jumped almost a full percentage point in just one month from May to June. The spike comes as the economy is roaring back from the pandemic recession, but some of the big contributors to recent price spikes may be easing up. NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now. Hi, Scott.