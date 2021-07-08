Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Op-ed: Funding should be allocated away from drug enforcement, toward harm reduction

By Nina Do
dailybruin.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorrection: The original version of this article incorrectly stated that the University of Texas at Austin started “Operation Naloxone Expansion.” In fact, the University of Texas at Austin started “Operation Naloxone.”. This post was updated July 9 at 8:45 a.m. Last summer, I recall scrolling through Instagram stories and seeing...

dailybruin.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Abuse#Harm Reduction#Police Brutality#The University Of Texas#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
UCLA
Related
Public HealthPsychiatric Times

Rhode Island: The First State to Allow Harm Reduction Centers for Safe Drug Consumption

To combat drug overdoses, the Rhode Island governor signed a bill allowing people to consume pre-obtained drugs under safe, professional supervision of trained staff. Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee recently signed a bill that authorizes a 2-year pilot program establishing harm reduction centers to prevent drug overdoses through.1 In these centers, people can consume pre-obtained substances under the supervision of trained staff.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Mental Healththevalleyledger.com

Chronic pain patients should be treated individually, not in a vacuum | Op-Ed by Aubrey Proud

Aubrey Proud, Director of Communications and Community Relations, Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, avproud@magellanhealth.com. According to the National Health Interview Survey from 2019, approximately 20% of U.S. adults suffer with chronic pain₁. As such, it is important to look at how pain management treatment is handled by a physician and to review alternative treatment options for patients struggling with chronic pain, especially those with a Substance Use Disorder (SUD). Unfortunately, it is rare that an individual struggling with chronic pain will find a treatment that will completely rid themselves of their discomfort. However, patients that receive individual treatment based on their full medical history are most likely to have their pain minimized in the most efficient way.
Public Safetyamericanmilitarynews.com

Mexican highway robbers stole 7 million rounds of US-bound ammo

Armed assailants stopped and stole two trailer-loads of small-caliber ammunition, consisting of more than 7 million total rounds, bound for the U.S. on June 11. The Mexican newspaper Milenio reported the more than 7 million rounds of ammunition was valued at more than 55 million Mexican Pesos, more than $2.7 million USD. The theft took place on a highway in Mexico’s most violent state, Guanajuato.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Public HealthThe Big Lead

Emergency Physician Battling COVID Begs for Americans to Stop Getting Information from Fox News

Rob Davidson, an emergency physician in Michigan, wrote an op-ed for NBC News on Friday in which he describes how his job mitigating the dangers of COVID is made harder by his patients' reliance on Fox News for information. Calling it deceptive propaganda, Davidson concludes that the science should be dictating decisions, not cable news. He also places the onus on right-wing media instead of his patients, blaming the entities and not the people bearing the often deadly affects of the virus.
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
HealthMedical News Today

Recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and what to do

Opioid overdose can occur due to a person taking too high a dose, mixing opioids with other substances, or taking opioids that a doctor prescribed for someone else. An opioid overdose requires immediate medical attention as it can be fatal. Anyone experiencing or witnessing an overdose should call 911 immediately.
PharmaceuticalsMedscape News

High-Dose Buprenorphine a 'Game Changer' for Opioid Addiction

Administering high-dose buprenorphine in the emergency department (ED) to individuals with untreated opioid use disorder (OUD) is safe, well tolerated, and may help get more patients into treatment after discharge. "Emergency departments are at the front lines of treating people with OUD and helping them overcome barriers to recovery such...

Comments / 1

Community Policy