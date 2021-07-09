Cancel
St. Jude Medical agrees to pay $27 million for allegedly selling defective heart devices

Nottingham MD
 11 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD—St. Jude Medical, Inc. has agreed to pay $27 million to settle allegations under the False Claims Act that, between November 2014 and October 2016, it knowingly sold defective heart devices to health care facilities that, in turn, implanted the devices into patients insured by federal healthcare programs. St. Jude was acquired by Abbott Laboratories in January 2017.

www.nottinghammd.com

