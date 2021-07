SILVIS, Ill. — When Derek Haynes Sr. is working at the John Deere Classic, he's got one simple mindset: treat people with kindness. The Quad City native is spending the week as a security guard outside of the caddie tent out at TPC Deere Run. No matter the weather (or the long hours), he greets every person with a smile. When you ask him what his job title is, he says security, but also ambassador of kindness.