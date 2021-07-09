Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

World Artificial Intelligence Conference kicked off in China's Shanghai

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, July 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) kicked off in China's Shanghai on Thursday. With the theme of "Intelligent Connectivity, Inspirational Cities", this year's conference is aimed to promote global exchange and cooperation and enhance the common welfare of mankind. More than 10 AI chips, as well as innovative products brought by more than 300 major AI companies, will be shown at the conference, which will last to Saturday.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Ai#Waic#Ai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
Country
China
Related
EconomyGood News Network

China’s ‘Artificial Sun’ Brings Nuclear Fusion One Step Closer, Breaking World Record

It’s time to wake up and smell the plasma, as thermonuclear fusion energy inches closer and closer to reality. In its quest to develop unlimited green energy, the EAST Fusion Facility in Heifei, China recently created a plasma gas that was heated to 120° million Celsius—that’s three-times hotter than the sun—and kept it there for 101 seconds before it dissipated, setting a new world record both for heat and duration.
Worlduasweekly.com

Meituan Unveils Self-Developed Drone Model, Plans for Drone Logistics Network at 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference

Meituan (HKG: 3690) (the “Company”), China’s leading e-commerce platform for services, today introduced a new, self-developed drone model and announced plans for a drone logistics network pilot program in Shanghai. The announcement was made at the 2021 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, where Meituan demonstrated how drones and delivery riders could conceivably work together to deliver orders.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Xinhua Headlines: World's largest carbon trading market opens in Shanghai

-- China's national carbon market started trading on Friday, a significant step to help the country reduce its carbon footprint and meet emission targets. -- Carbon emissions by more than 2,000 power companies involved in the first trading group are estimated to exceed 4 billion tonnes per year, making the market the world's largest in terms of the amount of greenhouse gas emissions covered.
EconomyForbes

China Carbon Trading Kicks Off, Week In Review

Growth stocks and Asian markets in general rose Monday as the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reduced banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR). The central bank’s decision reflects China’s having some left over dry powder from the pandemic. This differs from the US and Europe, where policy rates likely remain close to their lower bounds.
WorldPLANetizen

The World's Planning Schools Joined Hands in Shanghai in 2001

In July 2001, four planning school associations representing urban and regional planning schools on four continents convened the first World Planning Schools Congress in Shanghai. In all, 650 scholars from over 250 schools in more than 60 countries met for five days to exchange research results, teaching experiences, and ideas about the future of the urban planning profession. Leaders of the four associations, Asian Planning Schools Association (APSA), Association of Collegiate Schools of Planning (ACSP), Association of European Schools of Planning (AESOP), and Australia and New Zealand Association of Planning Schools (ANZAPS), took the opportunity to convene a meeting of leaders of all the world’s planning school associations. They were joined by six other associations representing schools in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Latin America, and the francophone world, in two days of meetings discussing the potential for future cooperation.
WorldUniverse Today

Shanghai is About to Open the World’s Largest Astronomy Museum

China has certainly been making its growing power and influence felt in recent years, especially when it comes to the realm of space exploration and science. In the past ten years alone, China has deployed the three space stations with their Tiangong (“Heavenly Palace”) program, unveiled the Long March 5 heavy launch rocket, and sent robotic missions to the far side of the Moon and the surface of Mars.
Stocksdallassun.com

Sell-off in tech stocks undermine Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States were mixed on Thursday despite a positive decline in U.S. jobless claims. In the week ending July 10, seasonally adjusted initial claims totaled 360,000, a decline of 26,000 from the previous week. "This is the lowest level for initial claims...
U.K.dallassun.com

MPs in UK vote to boycott Beijing 2022 Olympics

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): The UK House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion calling for the British government to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless China ends the "atrocities" taking place in Xinjiang province. The motion referenced accusations of mass atrocity crimes in...
Worldaithority.com

6Connex And Hitachi Solutions Partner To Showcase Virtual Venue Innovation

Hitachi Solutions, Ltd Now Providing 6Connex’s Leading Edge Virtual Event Technology in Japan. 6Connex, the leading virtual venue platform for virtual and hybrid events, is pleased to announce its partnership with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd, a business application consulting firm for vertical industries in Japan. The exciting new partnership is the...
Chinadallassun.com

On Australian Campuses, Chinese Students Fear Beijing's Surveillance

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Chen Yun, a Chinese student at the University of Melbourne, has always been curious about different political systems. After she arrived in Australia, she started posting on social media about the push for democratic reforms in China. Then came the harassment. She started receiving emails warning that...
CarsPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Bike Sharing Global Market To 2025 - Featuring Meituan Dianping (Mobike), Youon Ditan (Hellobike), Lyft And Uber

DUBLIN, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bike Sharing Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides an in-depth analysis of the bike sharing market including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The...
Politicsdallassun.com

China cheers Russia's move away from US dollar in favor of yuan

Beijing has welcomed Russia's decision to cut the US currency from its National Wealth Fund and give the yuan a bigger role, China's Foreign Ministry has announced. Last week, Russia fully eliminated the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund, reducing its share from 35% to zero. Meanwhile, it raised the amount of Chinese yuan in the fund to 30.4%, which put it in second place after the euro with 39.7%.
Worlddallassun.com

WHO warns of 'early stages' of COVID-19 third wave

Geneva [Switzerland], July 15 (ANI): World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday warned the world about the 'early stages' of COVID-19 third wave amid Delta surge. "Unfortunately...we are now in the early stages of a third wave", he said. On Wednesday, the head of WHO said that...
EconomyForbes

Artificial Intelligence Identifies Builders Firstsource Among Today’s Top Buys

Markets continued their bull rally today after a small setback yesterday, with all three major markets in the green. Pushing markets higher was lower Treasury yields, as more investors were comfortable adding risk in a low-yield environment, with fiscal and monetary stimulus providing downside protection. Travel has surged lately with the reopening of the economy, as American Airlines said that July 4 travel surged significantly since last year, as vaccinated movers get more comfortable flying. Later in the week, we will get the Federal Reserve minutes, which will give us insight on the tapering of their asset purchases and more insight into how concerned they are about increasing inflation. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.
Worldblooloop.com

World’s largest planetarium opening on July 18 in Shanghai

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, sometimes referred to as the Shanghai Planetarium, covers an area of approximately 38,000 square metres. The planetarium is a branch of the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum. SHINE reports that the Shanghai Astronomy Museum’s official website and WeChat account have been launched ahead of the opening...

Comments / 0

Community Policy