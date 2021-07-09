World Artificial Intelligence Conference kicked off in China's Shanghai

Markets continued their bull rally today after a small setback yesterday, with all three major markets in the green. Pushing markets higher was lower Treasury yields, as more investors were comfortable adding risk in a low-yield environment, with fiscal and monetary stimulus providing downside protection. Travel has surged lately with the reopening of the economy, as American Airlines said that July 4 travel surged significantly since last year, as vaccinated movers get more comfortable flying. Later in the week, we will get the Federal Reserve minutes, which will give us insight on the tapering of their asset purchases and more insight into how concerned they are about increasing inflation. For investors looking to find the best opportunities, the deep learning algorithms at Q.ai have crunched the data to give you a set of Top Buys. Our Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) systems assessed each firm on parameters of Technicals, Growth, Low Volatility Momentum, and Quality Value to find the best Top Buys.