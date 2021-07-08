Reminder: Sign-up local youth to participate to Gouverneur Recreation Department’s 2021 Summer Youth Program
Today is the last day to complete advance registration for the Gouverneur Recreation Department’s 2021 Summer Youth Program, which will be held July 12 to August 12, 2021. Advanced sign-up opportunities will be available today (Friday, July 8) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gouverneur Recreation Center, at the corner of Clinton St. and Trinity Ave., in Gouverneur.gouverneurtribunepress.com
Comments / 0