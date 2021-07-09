Netflix Hires First Head of Podcasts: Former Apple and NPR Exec N'Jeri Eaton
Netflix hired N’Jeri Eaton, previously head of content for Apple Podcasts, to lead podcasting for the streaming giant’s marketing division. Eaton will be part of Netflix’s editorial and publishing team, which will be headed by Michelle Lee, who is joining the company this month after serving as editor in chief of Allure. Lee reports to Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, the marketing veteran (whose past stints included Apple Music, Endeavor and Uber) who was hired by the company a year ago.www.nhregister.com
