The Beyhive Is Buzzing Over Beyonce Rocking A White Telfar Bag

By Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders
rnbcincy.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beyonce continues to give us a style moment every time she steps out the house. The Queen B recently shared a photo on Instagram, showing off her flirty floral style. Bey looked Spring chic in a pair of Christopher John Rogers trousers and white Telfar bag.

rnbcincy.com

Community Policy