Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Odisha CM appeals for smooth conduct of Puri Ratha Yatra

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 9 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought the cooperation of all including devotees for the smooth conduction of Lord Jagannath's annual Ratha Yatra this year with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. According to a press release, CM reviewed the preparation for Lord Jagannath...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naveen Patnaik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odisha Cm#Bhubaneswar Lrb#The Rath Yatra#Health And Family#Dgp#Ani
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Related
Societytribuneledgernews.com

No devotees allowed to participate in this year's Rath Yatra in Puri

Jul. 10—The Rath Yatra festival in Odisha's Puri this year will be celebrated without the participation of devotees, similar to the previous year, along with strict adherence to coronavirus disease protocols (Covid-19) in order to curb the spread of the viral disease, the Jagannath temple administration said on Friday. Rath...
Businessdallassun.com

Bhupinder Hooda denies dispute in Haryana Congress

By Archana PrasadNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday denied reports of friction in the state unit of Congress and said there is no dispute within the party. Breaking his silence amid the buzz of infighting within the Haryana unit of...
Politicsneworleanssun.com

Goa CM to meet Amit Shah

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): A delegation led by Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant will call on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Monday with respect to the inclusion of Goa's Dhangar Community in the ST Category. As per...
Indiadallassun.com

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

Petroleum Minister meets Saudi counterpart

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday met with Saudi counterpart Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral energy partnership and developments in the global energy markets. Puri, who took charge of India's oil...
Agriculturedallassun.com

Goyal bats for developing world at WTO

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday strongly pitched for the rights of developing countries at the ministerial meeting of the WTO on the crucial fisheries subsidy negotiations. The meeting was attended by ministers and ambassadors from other WTO member countries and WTO...
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

New technologies are being used to disturb: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Commenting on reports that the names of over 40 Indian journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday called such snooping acts "dirty" and said that new technologies are being used to disturb and trouble people and to hamper their work.Speaking to media persons here, Kumar said, "I have been saying that new technology will definitely create problems. We should look into this aspect. Such new technologies are beneficial, but people also misuse them.""All these are dirty. All these are worthless. Disturbing someone like this is not good. All these are rubbish. People are misusing the new technology. People get into trouble because of this and their work is hampered," the Bihar CM said."If someone is involved in something bad then they should be investigated from the very beginning," he added.This comes after The Wire reported that phone numbers of Indian Journalists appeared on the leaked list of potential targets for surveillance by an unidentified agency using Pegasus spyware.The spyware 'Pegasus' is developed by Israel-based NSO Group. The company specialises in hacking devices and caters to various governments of the world for spying purposes.Forensic tests have also confirmed that the phones of some of these journalists were successfully infected with the Pegasus malware, the report said.According to the report, the journalists who were targeted work for some news organisations in the country including Hindustan Times, The Hindu, India Today, Indian Express and Network18. Many of them cover matters related to Defence, Home Ministry, Election Commission and Kashmir among others. Meanwhile, the Bihar CM also commented on the ongoing protests by the farmers at the Delhi borders. "Everyone has the right to speak and people have to be convinced through discussions. The central government has already held talks (with farmers), its policies are not against anyone. But people have emotions so talks should be held with them again," he said. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)
Public Healthdallassun.com

Vaccinated people won't need RT-PCR report to enter Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of final vaccination certificate, will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra, according to an order by the state government. This exemption is...
Indiadallassun.com

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Sportsdallassun.com

BAI General Secy interacts with Olympic bound shuttlers

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], July 15 (ANI): With the Tokyo Olympic countdown entering its last phase and the shuttlers gearing up for the Games, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) President Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday spoke with the contingent. "He (Biswa) interacted with the shuttlers to take feedback on their preparations...
Environmentdallassun.com

Devic Earth launches Clean-Air-as-a-Service plan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Devic Earth, the leader inClean Air as A Service offers customers the benefit of improving their ambient air quality, without having to go through the hassle of owning or maintaining any equipment. Subscription to the service is simple, with a one-time activation fee and a nominal monthly fee thereafter. Apart from a simple monthly fee structure, it comes with an array of other benefits such as plug-and-play, zero system down-time, zero operational overheads, zero facility down-time, high energy efficiency, and many more.
Cell Phonesdallassun.com

Pay tribute to frontline workers using Snapchat's Bitmojis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): Ahead of the occasion of World Emoji Day, Snapchat has come up with something for all the Bitmoji lovers. The users will now have access to new add-ons to their Bitmoji stickers and avatars. The new stickers and avatars that have been rolled out...
Politicsdallassun.com

Jaishankardiscusses Afghanistan situation with Ghani

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] July 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. During the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. "Pleased to call on President,...
Pharmaceuticalsdallassun.com

Nigeria approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for use

Moscow [Russia], July 15 (ANI): The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Thursday announced the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control of Nigeria (NAFDAC). An official release stated that Nigeria has become the 68th country in...
Indiavidanewspaper.com

India’s Farmers To Get ID Cards To Avoid Violence During Protest

NEW DELHI — During a proposed farmers’ protest against the Indian government’s three farm bills on July 22, there will be no ‘gherao,’ Balbir Singh Rajewal, leader of a farmer organization Bharatiya Kisan Morcha, said on July 19. Gherao is a way of protesting in South Asia in which a...
Businessdallassun.com

SSI enters Financial Aggregation market

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): When businesses are facing harrowing times due to ill-managed resources or ideas, the need to have specialized personnel to help the ideation sail through has increased multifold. At this juncture, Setup Services India (SSI) announced its entry into the Financial Aggregation market. The company...
Religiondallassun.com

P's giTa - ScriPTures for the Now - Absolute Basic Timeless Truths and Essentials for this day and Age

PT aka Prashant Trivedi has penned a masterpiece that can enlighten humanity for generations to come. P's giTa has already been translated into 11 languages and represents the core essence of Vedic knowledge and wisdom for the present age. This is the world's most sacred scriptures compiled into its most condensed and lucid form to explain the ultimate truth about life and existence.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Indonesia Posted More than 54,000 New COVID Infections on Wednesday

Indonesia, the world's fourth-largest nation, is the latest hotspot for the fast-moving, highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19. The nation reported more than 54,517 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, a new single-day record, along with 991 deaths. Hospitals on Java island are overflowing with infected patients and residents scrambling to find oxygen tanks to treat family members isolating at home.
Worlddallassun.com

Armenia to launch national airline

Armenia is setting up a new national airline following nearly a decade without a flag carrier. President Armen Sarkissian and senior Armenian aviation officials signed an agreement with the United Arab Emirates-based low-cost airline Air Arabia on July 14 to create the new Armenian airline. "Armenia is currently facing a...
U.K.dallassun.com

MPs in UK vote to boycott Beijing 2022 Olympics

London [UK], July 15 (ANI): The UK House of Commons has unanimously passed a motion calling for the British government to stage a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics unless China ends the "atrocities" taking place in Xinjiang province. The motion referenced accusations of mass atrocity crimes in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy