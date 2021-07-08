Buy Black: H&M Presents The Multi-City Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Back in March, H&M announced its year-long partnership with non-profit Buy From a Black Woman to support local Black Women owned businesses. In support of that partnership, H&M kicked off the Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour across multiple cities in the U.S. during July, with an event happening today in H&M’s Fifth Avenue location. This particular tour stop will consist of an in-store event featuring four local vendors. A variety of businesses will be showcased, including, Flex n Fly, Effie’s Paper, Takeoff Collection, and Kate Lynn & Adwoa. Products from these vendors include skincare, lifestyle products, stationary and more.rnbcincy.com
