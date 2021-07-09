Tom Hiddleston Reveals The Amazing Story Behind His Thor: Ragnarok Knife Flip

Loki, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s third Disney+ series, is now challenging WandaVision and Doctor Strange in being the weirdest and trippiest outing of the franchise, there is. The fifth episode of the show, starring Tom Hiddleston in the lead, dropped some time back, and it turns out to be Loki‘s most ambitious, weirdest episode that also serves some surprising turns, laughs (President Loki), bizarre turns (even Lokis find Alligator Loki an oddity!) and a tragic demise. Oh yes, and plenty of Easter Eggs (Throg!) too! And now we are closer to cracking who was behind TVA, the man (or something) in the high castle. Loki Episode 4 Mid-Credit Scene Explained: What Happens in This Secret Scene in Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series?