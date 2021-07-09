Route 30 southbound resumes normal traffic patterns in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM — The Route 30 southbound truck detour has been canceled and all traffic patterns returned to normal, according to the state Department of Transportation. DOT implemented a temporary detour on May 24 directing large trucks and vehicles pulling trailers traveling to southbound Route 30 to turn at the intersection of Route 5 and Church Street to cross the Route 30 bridge over the Mohawk River on what is normally a northbound lane.www.recordernews.com
