Amsterdam, NY

Route 30 southbound resumes normal traffic patterns in Amsterdam

By Rondon
Recordernews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMSTERDAM — The Route 30 southbound truck detour has been canceled and all traffic patterns returned to normal, according to the state Department of Transportation. DOT implemented a temporary detour on May 24 directing large trucks and vehicles pulling trailers traveling to southbound Route 30 to turn at the intersection of Route 5 and Church Street to cross the Route 30 bridge over the Mohawk River on what is normally a northbound lane.

