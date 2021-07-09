Chris Pratt In Talks To Return For A Tomorrow War Sequel
Though it might not have grabbed the best reviews, The Tomorrow War has reportedly been a big success for Amazon, with plenty of views and some healthy feedback from users. It's perhaps not so shocking, then, to learn that the streaming service and production company Skydance are kicking off early discussions about a sequel to the sci-fi war movie, with star Chris Pratt and director Chris McKay considering returning.www.empireonline.com
