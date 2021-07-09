MLB, Rockies support Children's Hospital
All-Star Week is underway, and children and families of the Rocky Mountain region are front-of-mind for Major League Baseball. On a sunny Thursday morning in the Healthy Roots Community Garden at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Major League Baseball and the Rockies presented the hospital’s Resource Connect program with a donation as part of MLB’s All-Star Legacy Program. The $150,000 gift will go toward assisting families with children in treatment in areas of non-medical aid.www.mlb.com
