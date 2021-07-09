MLB, Rockies support Children's Hospital

Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) is one of seven pediatric hospitals joining Childhood Asthma in Urban Settings (CAUSE), a clinical research network established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institutes of Health. As a CAUSE clinical research center, Children's Colorado will, on a national level, conduct studies to improve care for kids who have asthma. Additionally on a local level, in collaboration with National Jewish Health, Children's Colorado will lead a clinical and translational study called WINDOWS with a goal of better understanding the early-life determinants of developing chronic asthma to potentially reduce exacerbations in high-risk kids or even keep them from developing chronic asthma altogether. NIAID has awarded Children's Colorado $2.3 million over seven years to serve as a CAUSE network site and to conduct the WINDOWS study.