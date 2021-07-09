Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB, Rockies support Children's Hospital

MLB
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll-Star Week is underway, and children and families of the Rocky Mountain region are front-of-mind for Major League Baseball. On a sunny Thursday morning in the Healthy Roots Community Garden at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Major League Baseball and the Rockies presented the hospital’s Resource Connect program with a donation as part of MLB’s All-Star Legacy Program. The $150,000 gift will go toward assisting families with children in treatment in areas of non-medical aid.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Community Health#Medicaid#Major League Baseball#Resource Connect#All Star Legacy Program#Major League Baseball#The Legacy Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
Society
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Dyersville, IAtelegraphherald.com

Limited-edition cereal commemorates MLB game at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – A limited-edition cereal will commemorate this summer’s Major League Baseball game near Dyersville. Dwier Brown, who appeared as John Kinsella in “Field of Dreams,” Hy-Vee and PLB Sports and Entertainment have combined to create Field of Dreams Corn Flakes cereal, according to a press release. The cereal...
MLBDaily Record

Rockies draft Benny Montgomery: How the national media graded Colorado’s first-round pick in the MLB draft

For the second straight year, the Rockies picked an outfielder out of high school with their top selection in the MLB draft. Colorado selected Benny Montgomery out of Red Land High School in Lewisberry, Pa., on Sunday with the No. 8 overall pick at Bellco Theatre in Denver. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound 18-year-old is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the draft, according to MLB Pipeline.
MLBchatsports.com

Winners and losers of MLB's sticky-stuff crackdown

Every year, Major League Baseball has a slightly different flavor. The ingredients are always the same -- a ball, a bat, a glove, hitting, pitching, catching, etc. The portions in the recipe are ever-changing, but, weather aside, baseball still tastes more or less the same on the last day of the season as it did on Opening Day.
MLBMLB

MLB, Rockies give $60K to It Takes A Village

Wellness. Prevention. Support. Home. These are the tenets upon which It Takes a Village builds its community. Since 2002, the Aurora, Colo., nonprofit has worked to make health care and social resources accessible for people of color in the Denver metropolitan area. Its impact will soon grow as the organization becomes more mobile.
MLBMorning Journal

Amherst's Evan Shawver selected in seventh round of MLB Draft by Rockies

Evan Shawver got the call so many dream of. Shawver, a left-handed pitcher who starred at Amherst High before taking his talents to the University of Cincinnati, was drafted in the seventh round of the MLB Draft by the Colorado Rockies on July 12. The 6-foot, 185-pounder was taken by...
MLBMLB

MLB GRIT offers girls an All-Star experience

In 1994, the Colorado Silver Bullets was the sole professional all-women’s baseball team in the country. The Silver Bullets played against amateur, semi-pro and Minor League men’s teams, pulling off one winning season (23-22) before shuttering in 1997. On Friday, a new group of young women took the field in...
MLBMLB

Blue Jays propose return to Rogers Centre

When will the Blue Jays return home to Toronto? It’s a question that’s loomed over the organization for nearly two seasons now, and a question that none of Major League Baseball’s other 29 clubs have had to deal with. The Blue Jays have officially proposed a July 30 return to...
Health ServicesNews-Medical.net

Children's Hospital Colorado one of seven hospitals driving pediatric asthma research

Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) is one of seven pediatric hospitals joining Childhood Asthma in Urban Settings (CAUSE), a clinical research network established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the National Institutes of Health. As a CAUSE clinical research center, Children's Colorado will, on a national level, conduct studies to improve care for kids who have asthma. Additionally on a local level, in collaboration with National Jewish Health, Children's Colorado will lead a clinical and translational study called WINDOWS with a goal of better understanding the early-life determinants of developing chronic asthma to potentially reduce exacerbations in high-risk kids or even keep them from developing chronic asthma altogether. NIAID has awarded Children's Colorado $2.3 million over seven years to serve as a CAUSE network site and to conduct the WINDOWS study.
NFLwizmnews.com

For first time in MLB history, an all-women sportscasting team

A first ever for women in sports Tuesday night. It’ll happen during the Baltimore Orioles-Tampa Rays game, which begins at 5:30 p.m. The sportscasting team will be comprised entirely of women. It’s never happened before in Major League Baseball. Five women: Melanie Newman on play-by-play, Sarah Langs with analysis, Alanna...
MLBPosted by
The Gazette

Two Colorado women to be part of historic baseball broadcast

When Lauren Gardner saw the broadcasting lineup for Tuesday's Orioles and Rays game, her first thought was, “Wow, what a talented group.”. It wasn’t until later that she realized it was also historic. In fact, it's believed to be the first all-female broadcasting crew to staff a televised major league baseball game.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Bearcats pitcher Shawver selected by Rockies in MLB draft

UNDATED (WKRC) - For the 5th straight year the University of Cincinnati baseball team has had at least one player selected in the MLB amateur draft. Bearcats left-handed pitcher Evan Shawver was taken by the Colorado Rockies in the 7th round on Monday, pick No. 200 overall. Shawver made 30...
Philadelphia, PAbeckersasc.com

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia names new ophthalmology chief

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recently appointed Gil Binenbaum, MD, as its new chief of ophthalmology. Dr. Binenbaum has been an attending surgeon at the children's hospital since 2007 and is currently an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, according to a July 1 press release.
MLBMLB

MLB.TV Archive Games

All live games streamed within any MLB.TV product and available through the MLB App and any other location or device where MLB.TV is sold or available are subject to local and national blackouts. If a game is blacked out in an area, it is not available for live game viewing through MLB.TV. If you are an MLB.TV subscriber within an area subject to blackout, the applicable game will be available as an archived game approximately 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Alanna Rizzo will be a part of MLB’s first all-female broadcast crew on Tuesday

Old friend Alanna Rizzo will be part of an all-female broadcast crew during Tuesday’s game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles, the first of its kind in MLB. Melanie Newman, the Orioles’ play-by-play announcer, will call the game exclusively for YouTube, along with MLB.com’s Sarah Langs as analyst. MLB Network’s Heidi Watney and Lauren Gardner will helm the pregame and postgame shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy