Saquon Barkley gave serious thought Monday to how much he should run, cut and jump on the football field. Keenly aware that his first time moving around in front of adoring fans and observant media since undergoing ACL surgery in October would draw scrutiny to his surgically repaired right knee, the Giants star trusted his instincts. So, at his annual football camp at West Essex High School in North Caldwell, N.J., Barkley ran from one drill station to another, threw passes and shuffled his feet to defend quick-cutting youngsters in one-on-one competitions.