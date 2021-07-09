Upcoming job fairs highlight free, short-term training opportunities
It’s a job applicant’s market, as area employers report challenges filling vacancies. That makes it an ideal time to seek employment and upgrade skills. Piedmont Technical College (PTC) offers myriad short-term training opportunities that are 100% covered by a collection of state and federal pandemic recovery-related funding, enabling even those still receiving unemployment benefits to train for and secure a well-paying job in just weeks.www.golaurens.com
