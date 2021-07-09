Cancel
Greenwood, SC

Upcoming job fairs highlight free, short-term training opportunities

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a job applicant’s market, as area employers report challenges filling vacancies. That makes it an ideal time to seek employment and upgrade skills. Piedmont Technical College (PTC) offers myriad short-term training opportunities that are 100% covered by a collection of state and federal pandemic recovery-related funding, enabling even those still receiving unemployment benefits to train for and secure a well-paying job in just weeks.

www.golaurens.com

Comments / 0

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi weighing GOP picks for Jan. 6 probe

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday that she has not yet accepted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy 's (R-Calif.) Republican picks for the Jan. 6 select committee. "I'm reviewing that," she said Tuesday morning. But opening the door to McCarthy's selections, Pelosi is also emphasizing that those lawmakers who voted...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

US opioid lawsuits on verge of settlements with 4 companies

The yearslong effort by state and local governments in the U.S. to force the pharmaceutical industry to help pay to fix a nationwide opioid addiction and overdose crisis took a major step forward Tuesday when lawyers for local governments announced they were on the verge of a $26 billion settlement with the nation’s three biggest drug distribution companies and the drugmaker Johnson & Johnson.

