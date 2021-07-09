Phoenix officers rescue two kids accidentally locked in a minivan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two Phoenix officers acted quickly and saved two young children locked inside a vehicle after their mother accidentally locked her keys in her minivan. A Phoenix police spokesperson said that around noon on Tuesday, officers responded to the parking lot of a business near 48th Street and University Drive after dispatch received a call for an injured person. Arriving officers found that a 2-year-old and 2-month-old had accidentally been locked inside a minivan.www.azfamily.com
