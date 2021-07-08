Cancel
Comics

Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panels Announced For Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, Netflix And Cartoon Network

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. All Starting Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, returns to your living room once again for Comic-Con@Home 2021. This year’s lineup features star-studded panels from Adult Swim animated favorites Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, plus sneak peeks of brand-new animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Teenage Euthanasia. Watch all the panels on the official Comic-Con@Home 2021 YouTube Channel on Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

ComicsPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Lower Decks and Prodigy to appear at Comic-Con@Home ’21

Star Trek: Lower Decks and Prodigywill appear at Comic-Con@Home 2021. Not everyone is hellbent on appearing at the second annual Comic-Con@Home event, with Marvel and DC Comics announcing that they wouldn’t be at the event this year. That doesn’t mean every big name is sitting out, as two Star Trek series; Prodigy and Lower Decks will be appearing at the event on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.
TV SeriesIGN

Paramount+ Announces Comic-Con Panels For Star Trek Animated Shows

Paramount+ has announced that it will hold a Comic-Con@Home panel for its two animated Star Trek shows on July 23. Starting at 10am, the back-to-back panels will cover Star Trek: Prodigy - the first Star Trek animation aimed at children - and the second season of adult cartoon Star Trek: Lower Decks. Additionally, there will also be an adult animation panel following straight after.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Deadline

Paramount+ Touts ‘Star Trek Universe’ Presentation With ‘Lower Decks’ & ‘ Prodigy’ Panels For San Diego Comic-Con@Home

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con@Home will get a healthy helping Star Trek content as Paramount+ unveils back-to-back panels for the beloved sci-fi franchise. Starting Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. PT, Paramount+’s Comic-Con slate will feature sessions with the cast and producers from Star Trek: Prodigy and Star Trek: Lower Decks, the streaming services’ two animated Star Trek series. Prodigy, which is the first Star Trek animated kids series, will kick off the presentation with Lower Decks set to follow.
ComicsIGN

Comic-Con@Home 2021: Full Schedule Released

The full schedule for Comic-Con@Home 2021 has been released, and it features a packed line-up of movie and TV panels that can be watched from the comfort of your home. Comic-Con International: San Diego cancelled its 2021 convention in March due to precautions around staging an in-person event during the pandemic. As with last year's SDCC, the physical convention is being replaced with a virtual event, featuring a variety of panels covering fan-favourite topics, from TV and movies to comics, publishing, and toys.
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Announced, Puts Cartoon Spin on Super Smash Bros.

Slated for release in Fall 2021 on the PlayStation 4 / 5, Xbox Series S / X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is essentially Super Smash Bros., but with a cartoon spin that features characters from some of the television channel’s most popular shows. They include SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy), Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys), Helga (Hey Arnold!), Reptar (Rugrats), and more. Read more for the announcement trailer and additional information.
ComicsTVLine

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.
ComicsEngadget

Amazon’s Comic-Con@Home panel will feature ‘The Wheel of Time’ and ‘Evangelion’

Like many in-person events, geek Mecca Comic-Con was upended by the pandemic. By most accounts, the decision to switch to a virtual conference backfired as social media activity plummeted by upwards of 90 percent. Cosplaying on the couch clearly isn't as gratifying as congregating with 6,500 passionate fans under one roof. With big guns Marvel Studios and DC Films already choosing to skip this year's Comic-Con@Home, the event needs all the support it can get. One company that hasn't given up on the conference is Amazon.
TV & VideosCollider

'Chucky’s First Trailer Will Premiere at 2021's Comic-Con@Home

USA Network and SYFY will reveal the first trailer of the long-awaited Chucky series at 2021's Comic-Con@Home. The trailer will be part of a panel honoring the Child’s Play franchise and will bring never-before-seen interviews with series creator Don Mancini and many recurring cast members from the franchise. We don’t...
Comicsnewsbrig.com

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll’s Blade Runner anime to be at Comic Con 2021

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed the cast for their upcoming anime Blade Runner: Black Lotus on Wednesday, and announced a first-look panel at [email protected] 2021 later this month. The announcement about the still-mysterious series includes character descriptions, along with the names of each character’s English- and Japanese-language voice actors....
Societywearecritix.com

WarnerMedia Kids & Family Announces Virtual Panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home July 23 & 24!

Catch Exclusives from HBO Max’s Adventure Time: Distant Lands, Jellystone! and Looney Tunes Cartoons, as well as Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek. WarnerMedia Kids & Family has announced its upcoming virtual panels for 2021 San Diego Comic-Con@Home, Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24. Sit in on discussions with creators, artists and voice-over talent as they delve into what it takes to put together fan-favorite series, specials and cartoon classics. Also, look out for exclusive content and sneak peeks at the upcoming HBO Max Original special, Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Wizard City, and the highly anticipated HBO Max Original series, Jellystone!, as well as an inside look at HBO Max’s acclaimed Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cartoon Network’s hit series, Craig of the Creek. Each of the WarnerMedia Kids & Family panels will be available to view at https://comic-con.org, as well as the SDCC YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. Check out the complete list of virtual panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con@Home below:
TV Seriessknr.net

Netflix Reveals Their Comic-Con At Home Plans

Nice to see what Netflix has planned for the show. NETFLIX GEEKED: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION. Netflix and Mattel Television present an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. Since its creation in 1982, the Masters of the Universe franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, transcending generations and igniting passion amongst fans around the world. This new action-packed series, which follows He-Man, Skeletor, Teela and the other classic characters of the Masters of the Universe franchise, picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. Now, nearly 40 years later, the new series will delight long-standing fans and introduce a new generation to Eternia and the thrilling, heroic adventures of the Guardians of Grayskull. The cast and creators will discuss all of your questions about reviving this beloved franchise.
ComicsPosted by
IndieWire

Comic-Con at Home 2021 Schedule: The Top Panels to Look Out For

Comic-Con organizers are still planning on hosting an in-person convention during Thanksgiving weekend, but fans won’t have to choose between the event or their families to get the scoop on all sorts of comic book, fantasy, and sci-fi news because the virtual Comic-Con at Home is set to kick off near the end of July.
TV SeriesComicBook

San Diego Comic-Con at Home 2021: The Walking Dead Universe Virtual Panel Schedule

AMC Networks announces The Walking Dead Universe virtual panels at San Diego Comic-Con@Home 2021, where AMC is bringing exclusive looks at new seasons of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Along with the first trailer for Season 11 of The Walking Dead, the expanded 24-episode final season of the flagship zombie drama premiering August 22, AMC will preview the upcoming Season 7 of Fear and Season 2 of World Beyond ahead of their release later this year on the network.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Hulu’s HAHA And 2021 Emmy Awards Nominees Announced For Adult Animation

2021 Creative Arts Awards will be broadcast on Saturday, Sept. 18, (8:00 PM ET/PT) on FXX which should tell how important THESE awards are, however, the nominees are here and include a number of names from Big Mouth which appears to be an overall favorite across the animation categories. I love seeing the late Jessica Walter on this list and I hope she wins. Surprising snubs for me include Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites, and Invincible.

