GKIDS To Release Future Boy Conan In North America With A Brand-New English Dub
GKIDS announced today it has acquired the North American distribution rights for FUTURE BOY CONAN (Mirai Shounen Conan), the 1978 directorial debut by Academy Award®-winner Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away). The 26-episode series, which was produced by Nippon Animation, will be released by GKIDS in late 2021. The acquisition marks the first time that the series will be available in North America. A new 4K restoration will be available with a new English dub version. International sales are handled by Nippon Animation.www.bubbleblabber.com
Comments / 0