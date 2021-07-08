Cancel
GKIDS To Release Future Boy Conan In North America With A Brand-New English Dub

By John Schwarz
bubbleblabber.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGKIDS announced today it has acquired the North American distribution rights for FUTURE BOY CONAN (Mirai Shounen Conan), the 1978 directorial debut by Academy Award®-winner Hayao Miyazaki (Spirited Away). The 26-episode series, which was produced by Nippon Animation, will be released by GKIDS in late 2021. The acquisition marks the first time that the series will be available in North America. A new 4K restoration will be available with a new English dub version. International sales are handled by Nippon Animation.

