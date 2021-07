Dating can be like walking through a minefield, especially for women. If anything, the pandemic has made dating even more difficult. A survey published by Pew showed that men and women reported equal levels of dissatisfaction but women had more negative experiences when compared to men. A majority of the women who were single and looking to date said they experience harassing behaviors from those they had been dating or had been on a date with, including being touched in a way that made them uncomfortable. Many reported rumors being spread about their sexual history.