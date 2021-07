The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that Wisconsin Farm Technology Days attendees can have their well water screened for nitrate July 20th – 22nd. The department said it’s important because nitrate is the most common health-related contaminant found in Wisconsin’s groundwater. The DNR will offer free on-the-spot screening with results available in only a few minutes. If you’d like to have your water screened, bring one cup of your well water in any clean container to Booth 587 at the event.