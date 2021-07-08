Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison, WI

MPD: Woman arrested in connection with shooting at James Madison Park

By Site staff
x1071.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Madison police have taken a woman into custody after a man was shot in the arm at James Madison Park on Wednesday morning. Police were sent to the area of East Gorham and North Blount streets shortly after 11 a.m. for a report of a person who suffered a gunshot wound. Officials arrived and found the 36-year-old victim, who was brought to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Madison Park#Mpd#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy