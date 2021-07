My new “acquaintance” told me a few days ago, “I don’t see us being more than friends. I’ve been hurt too much and am afraid to fall in love again.” Blah, blah, blah. She’s a nice person, and I haven’t invested any emotions yet, so I’m totally fine with being friends. But when someone is giving you the “I don’t believe in love.” or any other speech about why they aren’t ready for a relationship at the moment, it’s an excuse for lack of interest.