Milton, NY

The Prices on This 74-Year-Old Menu from a Hudson Valley Restaurant Will Shock You

A customer recently found an old menu from an iconic Husdon Valley restaurant, and it shows what fine dining looked like in the Hudson Valley circa 1947. The Hudson Valley is home to so many great restaurants and eateries. Some have been in business for generations. The Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck is the oldest inn in the United States and has had many famous visitors over the years. Another long-standing iconic restaurant is the Ship Lantern Inn, located in Milton, NY. The Ship Lantern Inn has been in business since 1925, but the building dates back to the Revolutionary War.

1 Dead, 9 Injured in Crash That Closed Route 32 in Hudson Valley

Heavy rain caused a fatal head-on crash on Route 32 that killed a Hudson Valley resident and sent nine others to the hospital. On Saturday around 8:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Montgomery barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 32 in the town of Cornwall. The preliminary investigation revealed that 38-year-old Helen Rivera of the City of Newburgh was driving south in a 2009 Toyota Corolla when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2010 Dodge Journey.
Popular Amusement Park Announces It’s Closing Two Days a Week

If you've made summer plans to ride some rides this year, you may need to adjust them. Now that COVID restrictions and guidelines have eased across New York, many places have begun to operate at 100% capacity. One place that might be part of your summer vacation plans, The Great Escape in Lake George, has adjusted its protocols to follow along with the CDC guidelines for guests, but have just announced that they are no longer going to be open seven days a week.
This Hudson Valley County Has a Disgustingly Low Average Hourly Wage

If you were wondering why some people in the Hudson Valley may not be too excited about getting off of government assistance this might be one of the reasons. There seems to be a misconception going around in the Hudson Valley. Many believe that the recent lack of affordable housing began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people from the city flocked to the Hudson Valley region during the pandemic paying way above market value and drove the prices up for local residents. That did happen but we would be a little naive to think that there wasn't an issue before the coronavirus outbreak.
Runaway Sheep Escape Trailer and Make Way Down New York Road

Baaaa! Anyone missing their flock? Police were called to a report of sheep on a main route in New York state Thursday. WROC is saying that sixteen sheep escaped a trailer and then made their down the off ramp to I-81 in a rather brazen escape. There is no word exactly the flock of sheep got out of the vehicle, but police were soon called to reports of an animal complaint near the town of Homer, NY.
38 ‘Most Wanted’ in New York

Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous. 38 'Most Wanted' in New York. Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these...
Sullivan County Joins HV’s “Hope, Not Handcuffs” Program

Officials in Sullivan County are pleased to announce their participation in the Hnos Valley program "Hope, Not Handcuffs". The announcement came from the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office and Sullivan County's Drug Task Force. Individuals suffering from substance use issues will instantly be connected to an advocate and a network of resources designed to lead them to success, rather than arrest. The idea behind it is to encourage them to seek recovery and regain control of their lives.

