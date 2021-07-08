Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

David Hockney’s iPhone Passion

By Lawrence Weschler
nybooks.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe hope you enjoyed this free article. Lawrence Weschler is the Director of the New York Institute for the Humanities at New York University. Earlier this year he published True to Life: Twenty-five Years of Conversations with David Hockney and an expanded edition of Seeing Is Forgetting the Name of the Thing One Sees: Over Thirty Years of Conversationswith Robert Irwin. (October 2009)

www.nybooks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hockney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanities#The New York Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Internet
Related
EconomyPosted by
ARTnews

British Telecom Tycoon David Ross to Sell Portion of Collection at Sotheby’s

British philanthropist David Ross is selling a portion of his collection at Sotheby’s. Sixty works that Ross amassed over the course of two decades will be offered in a dedicated sale titled “This is Tomorrow,” which takes its name from the 1956 Whitechapel Gallery exhibition that helped cement the British Pop art movement—an area in which Ross’s holdings are particularly rich. The auction will take place online with bidding open between September 7 and 15.
MusicTelegraph

David Ross, £642m man, on owning an ‘Ed Stone’ and why he bought that Hockney painting

Before I interview David Ross, I am asked by his publicist not to mention the door. It’s big and black and has the number 10 on it. The art collector, philanthropist and chair of the National Portrait Gallery, who is said to have donated more than £700,000 to the Conservative Party, clearly has a sense of humour but, judging by the anxiety regarding the entrance to his office in St James’s, is a little sensitive, too.
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

Rare French Coins Unearthed in Poland, Op Artist Jeffrey Steele Dies, and More: Morning Links for July 13, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. TWO TREASURE HUNTERS IN POLAND have unearthed a number of silver coins—and a great mystery. As Andrew Higgins asks in the New York Times, “How did a cornfield in northeastern Poland come to hold silver coins minted more than 1,100 years ago and nearly 1,000 miles away by the medieval rulers of what is now France?” One archaeologist in the country has floated the tantalizing theory that the coins were part of a ransom of more than two tons of silver paid to Vikings in the 9th century in order to prevent the ransacking of Paris. Others are not so sure about that.
MuseumsNashville Scene

Contemporary Art History Has the Lowdown on High Art

In this postmodern age of art production, we see lots of art about art. Mountains of meta-minded paintings, videos and sculptures offer reflexive images, sounds and forms that point back at their own mediums, materials, styles and influences. Like it or not, art about art is practically de rigueur in today’s gallery scene, where no matter the subject of the work, the “What’s it mean?” content — in one way or another — is often about art itself. Creating something shiny and new in such an overly saturated space can often mean finding a fresh approach, and for Contemporary Art History — currently on view at Channel to Channel — that includes injecting a much-needed dose of irreverence into content that’s all too often overly self-serious and painfully intellectualized.
Visual ArtColossal

An XXL-Edition Compiles All of Frida Kahlo’s 152 Artworks in an Extensive Celebration of Her Life and Work

An enormous new book from Taschen explores the life and work of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo (1907–1954). Widely recognized as a groundbreaking figure in contemporary understandings of gender and sexuality, Kahlo’s now iconic image—particularly derived from her more than 50 self-portraits showing her bold brow, braided hair, and range of floral adornments—has secured her legacy as one of the most influential and profound artists of the 20th Century.
Visual Artartsy.net

Yue Minjun’s Grinning Self-Portraits Are Reaching a New Generation of Collectors

Sold at Sotheby’s in London for a record-breaking £2.9 million (US$5.9 million), making it the most expensive Chinese contemporary artwork sold on the secondary market at the time. Lauded by the auction house as “among the most historically important paintings of the Chinese avant-garde ever to appear at auction,” Execution (1995) was inspired by the 1989 massacre at Tiananmen Square and had been kept from public view for nearly a decade as part of its initial terms of sale due to the work’s politically sensitive content.
New York City, NYTime Out Global

Immersive Van Gogh exhibit in NYC: Everything you need to know

The "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit which opened at Pier 36 on June 10 features the frenetic work of Vincent van Gogh projected onto massive walls set to emotive music by artists like Imogen Heap, Edith Piaf, Thom Yorke and Luca Longobardi. Donning a hard hat covered in sunflowers, we got a first look in order to tell you everything you need to know about the show.
San Francisco, CAHyperallergic

Wangechi Mutu’s Sly and Imposing Takeover of a San Francisco Museum

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». SAN FRANCISCO — I Am Speaking, Are You Listening? is a powerful new show by Wangechi Mutu at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor and exceeds her 2019 takeover of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s façade, providing a model for how art institutions can begin the work of decolonizing and reckoning with systemic racism and sexism. The exhibition’s title can be read as both a sly reference to the role Black women play in society and a refusal of claims of white innocence. Mutu, who calls both Brooklyn and Nairobi home, is known for sampling global influences to create work that centers the Black female body and explores gender, race, colonialism, environmental degradation, and art history. Her large-scale sculptures, mixed-media paintings, and film use found materials like soil, tree branches, hair, charcoal, and cowrie shells common to the artist’s native Kenya to reimagine a human and ecological future.
Visual ArtEast Hampton Star

A Leonardo Masterpiece or Not?

It's the type of story that starts the blood pumping in anyone connected to or interested in the art world. A missing work from one of the most venerated Renaissance masters re-emerges centuries later in Louisiana. It goes on to fetch $450 million at auction several years later, shattering records and capturing imaginations and headlines worldwide.
Visual ArtPosted by
Art in America

When Hardware Store Met Gallery: Theaster Gates at Gray

What does a hardware store want? What do the house numbers, light bulbs, PVC pipes, mop heads, metal bolts, sandpaper sheets, and thousands of other items that constitute its merchandise need? What can they do?. Theaster Gates has long engaged in projects that seem to ask these sorts of questions...
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Former Oxfordshire farm becomes unexpected art haven

Located a short train ride from London in the rolling Oxfordshire countryside, newly opened sculpture park Albion Fields promises open vistas, secluded woodland and, above all, a world-class line-up of outdoor sculptural treats. The first show, conceived in partnership with Goodman Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, König Galerie and Lisson Gallery,...
Visual Artecurrent.com

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ Exhibit Reveals the Man Behind the Art

World-famous artist Vincent Van Gogh was a Dutch artist who was celebrated only after his death, but many people aren’t aware of what (or who) pushed for his work to be noticed. Beyond Van Gogh will not only give you information about the artist that you didn’t know you needed, but you’ll also have the chance to see his work in a never-before-seen way.
Books & Literaturehypebeast.com

Behold the Most Comprehensive Book on Frida Kahlo To Date

624 pages of bio, paintings, diary entries and more. Frida Kahlo, one of the 20th Century’s most inspirational artists is getting a massive 624-page book by TASCHEN. Titled, Frida Kahlo. The Complete Paintings. the hardcover book unearths a range of famous and unseen works by the famed Mexican artist, including 152 paintings, diary entries, letters and photographs, which undoubtedly makes this the most comprehensive publication on the artist to date.
Stockscryptoslate.com

APENFT Has Burned $2.52M Worth of $NFT

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Singapore, Singapore, 20th July, 2021 — On July 16, a total of 1,030,067,282,396.0035 $NFT, worth over $2.52 million, was burned based...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Inside Cartier’s Studio 7 Exhibition in London

LONDON — Cartier has always been known as a host extraordinaire, and now that London is slowly coming back to life, it has been making a return to the social circuit. Its latest concept is Studio 7, an interactive photographic exhibition that looks at the house’s seven best-known styles across jewelry and watches: Santos, Tank, Trinity, Love, Juste Un Clou, Panthère and Ballon Bleu.
Visual Artdo250.com

Imagine Van Gogh

“Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work. Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”. - Annabelle Mauger. IMAGINE VAN GOGH, A UNIQUE CULTURAL PROJECT. In this exhibition, visitors of all ages discover...
Theater & Dancesgmagazine.com

3 new and unique art exhibitions to look out for

In spite of the return to Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), art galleries and museums in Singapore are still allowed to remain open—operating at a limited capacity, of course. So feel free to pair up and head out for safe yet inspirational art experiences thanks to the following new and exciting exhibitions which have just opened in town.
Designers & Collectionsmymodernmet.com

Jewelry Designer Crafts Colorful Bead Earrings Inspired by Famous Artworks

Do you have a favorite work of art from history? From Van Gogh’s Starry Night to da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, many famous paintings from our past continue to fascinate people today. Ukrainian jewelry designer Hanna Hupalo (of Namystynky) is one artist who takes inspiration from iconic masterpieces. She handcrafts beautiful bead earrings that allow you to wear your favorite works of art.

Comments / 0

Community Policy