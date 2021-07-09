Cancel
No Quit Showing in Eddie Goldman

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 11 days ago

It's the time of year when players are working on their own or just resting prior to training camp.

In the case of two Chicago Bears, it's the former and not the latter.

Two videos posted of on-going workouts this week show the time period before training camp is not all about vacationing.

Quarterback Justin Fields left some with the impression he was off on an extended vacation until showing up two weeks early for training camp.

Instead, thanks to the Instagram post by agent David Mulugheta, it's been revealed he has been doing some workouts this month with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. The two are represented by Athletes First, Mulugheta's agency.

Perhaps a more critical post from the standpoint of affecting the fortunes of the Bears this season is the one made of Eddie Goldman.

A recent Chicago Tribune report said he could be contemplating retirement after opting out last year, and Goldman's name did not show up on any list of opt-outs for 2021.

Earlier before he failed to show for minicamp, two workout videos had shown Goldman getting his body ready in various ways. This video was put out by Spear Training and he was working out at the facility in Vernon Hills, IL.

If Goldman was planning to retire, it stands to reason he wouldn't be out working himself to the bone with weight training.

When the Bears have Goldman in the lineup with Akiem Hicks since the start of 2018, the defense allows just under 80 yards a game rushing. They're giving up almost 30 yards more per game when one of the two is missing since the start of the 2019 season.

Chicago, IL
