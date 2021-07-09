Cancel
Pentagon warned of growing risk of nuclear war in 2020 report

By Samuel Chamberlain
New York Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe possibility that nuclear weapons will be used in a regional or global conflict has increased over the past decade, according to a newly released report from the Pentagon. The 67-page report, titled simply “Joint Nuclear Operations,” is billed as a statement of “fundamental principles and guidance to plan, execute, and assess nuclear operations.” It was originally completed in April 2020, but was released to the Federation of American Scientists last week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

