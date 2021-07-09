Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, East Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Northwest Pinal County; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MST At 632 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gold Canyon to 7 miles south of Gold Camp to 6 miles east of Magma. Movement was west at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Florence, Coolidge, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Freestone Park, Florence Junction, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, San Tan Mountain Park, Blackwater, Chandler Heights, Gilbert City Hall and Tumbleweed Park. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 187 and 213. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 131 and 161. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 30 and 47.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0