LCS, Archimages Complete St. Charles County Ambulance District Headquarters
St. Charles County Ambulance District has a new home and centralized support facility. In early June, O’Fallon-based LCS and Kirkwood-based Archimages completed the new headquarters for an ambulance district serving residents and businesses countywide, one that is built to respond to more than 45,000 emergency service requests annually but accommodate a projected annual increase to as many as 70,000 requests annually in the years ahead.stlouiscnr.com
