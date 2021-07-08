Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

LCS, Archimages Complete St. Charles County Ambulance District Headquarters

stlouiscnr.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Charles County Ambulance District has a new home and centralized support facility. In early June, O’Fallon-based LCS and Kirkwood-based Archimages completed the new headquarters for an ambulance district serving residents and businesses countywide, one that is built to respond to more than 45,000 emergency service requests annually but accommodate a projected annual increase to as many as 70,000 requests annually in the years ahead.

stlouiscnr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#St Charles#Emergency Service#Plumbing#Lcs#Kirkwood#Curtain Walls Presley#Acoustical Ceilings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Health Services
Related
Saint Charles County, MO70 West Sentinel

St. Charles County highway lane closures/work zones for July 22 – 28

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced the following work zones and road/lane closures for the upcoming week (Thursday, July 22 through Wednesday, July 28 2021), weather permitting. For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time...
Saint Charles County, MOBoone Country Connection

Ameristar and Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County Launch Community Partnership

As part of a new community partnership and in support of the mission of Habitat for Humanity of St. Charles County, Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles donated $50,000 to the local nonprofit Habitat for Humanity affiliate on July 16. The donation from Ameristar St. Charles, which is owned by Boyd Gaming Corp., will be used toward the building or renovation of safe, healthy and high-efficient homes for families that need a financial “hand up” toward homeownership.
Jasper County, MSimpact601.com

New ambulance service put on notice in Jasper County following numerous complaints

Jasper County seems to be having an ongoing problem with its relatively new contracted ambulance service that is not going to be overlooked. Board of Supervisors President Doug Rogers of Beat 3 made clear Monday morning during a meeting with an area CareMed Emergency Medical Services manager changes have to be made, or the Board will have to consider looking elsewhere for an ambulance service.
Troy, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Lincoln County Ambulance District new base

Troy, Mo, — Lincoln County Ambulance District delivered 43 sets of Rescue Gear to outfit the EMTs and paramedics with the proper equipment use to stay safe while attending emergencies. This project was made possible by the community’s support of Proposition Ambulance last November.
Saint Charles County, MO70 West Sentinel

St. Charles County COVID-19 update: 168 percent increase in positive cases

St. Charles County Government and the Department of Public Health staff are working closely with local, regional, state and federal partners to investigate COVID-19, monitor individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and implement procedures to reduce the spread of illness. Consult St. Charles County’s COVID-19 website for information on the disease pandemic and the county’s response activities.
Suffolk County, NYgreaterlongisland.com

County recognizes Mastic Ambulance Company Chief as a ‘Healthcare Hero’

Mastic Ambulance Company Chief Maria Landman is being honored as a Healthcare Hero in a new program started up this year by the Suffolk County Legislature. Landman, who was selected as the healthcare Hero for the 3rd Legislative District, has served with the ambulance company for over 30 years, including the last eight as chief. The company responds to more than 3,200 emergency calls a year.
Wentzville, MOnewstime-mo.com

The St. Charles County Fair is July 27-31

The St. Charles County Fair is a go this year, and will be held July 27 - 31 at Rotary Park in Wentzville. This year's fair will host a Demolition Derby, Antique Tractor Pull, Petting Zoo, LED Rock Climbing Wall and much more! Carnival rides are always a favorite for kids and adults alike, and car enthusiasts will enjoy the Nostalgia Car Show.
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Schedule For High Valley District Bus Headquarters Delayed For The Winter

Meeting on Monday, the members of the High Valley Transit District Board heard from their Executive Director that construction of their permanent bus barn will be delayed. The High Valley District, serving primarily the Snyderville Basin, has launched in the past six months. And it is looking to build its own transit facilities, after several years when Basin buses partnered in using Park City’s headquarters.
Anderson County, SCKansas City Star

SC county to combine 7 rescue squads into ambulance service

A South Carolina county is combining its seven rescue squads into one countywide ambulance service. The Anderson County Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to hire Medshore Ambulance Services to run ambulances and rescue services in the county, WYFF-TV reported. Medshore said it will use quick response vehicles which have lifesaving...
Crook County, ORmycentraloregon.com

St Charles Donates For New Crook County Ambulance

St. Charles Health System is donating $100,000 to Crook County Fire & Rescue to help the district with its purchase of two new, state-of-the-art ambulances. The two agencies will celebrated the donation, the purchase and their long-standing partnership during an event Thursday of the St. Charles Prineville Emergency Department. One...

Comments / 0

Community Policy