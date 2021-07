Having already devoured a span of acres that could swallow Los Angeles, the Bootleg Fire is now generating its own weather. Since the flames took hold on July 6 in southern Oregon, the blaze has scorched over 394,000 acres and is only 32% contained, according to InciWeb. It's currently unknown how the flames started, and after two weeks of feeding off of the parched landscape wrought by an intense heat wave and months of drought, it has become the largest wildfire to burn in the West this year.