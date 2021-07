A New Mexico state senator said he was denied receiving Holy Communion at his Catholic church due to his support for a pro-abortion bill. "I was denied communion last night by the Catholic bishop here in Las Cruces and based on my political office. My new parish priest has indicated he will do the same after the last was run off. Please pray for church authorities as Catholicism transitions under Pope Francis," Las Cruces state Sen. Joe Cervantes tweeted on Saturday.