Gianforte Withdraws Montana From Multi-State Climate Coalition

mtpr.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Greg Gianforte has withdrawn Montana from a coalition of two dozen states dedicated to fighting climate change. The U.S. Climate Alliance is committed to achieving the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement and avoiding the worst impacts of climate change. To do that, member states strive to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions economy-wide by 2050. Former Democratic governor Steve Bullock joined the alliance in 2019.

