Educational video could improve the welfare of millions of broilers

The Poultry Site
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe welfare of millions of broiler chickens could be improved thanks to an educational video to help farmers identify and encourage positive welfare in broilers. The video has been created following collaborative work by The Co-op, their chicken supplier, Two Sisters Food Group, and research partners the University of Bristol and FAI Farms.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broiler#Educational Video#Animal Welfare#Birds#Animals#The Co Op#Sisters Food Group#The University Of Bristol#Fai Farms#Coop#Red Tractor#The Bristol Vet School
