Governor awards grants to Brunswick, Lee, Lunenburg, and Rockingham Counties to support innovative agricultural projects
Funding to help farmers transitioning from tobacco to vegetable. production, explore feasibility of sustainable organic waste disposal. RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam recently announced that Brunswick, Lee, Lunenburg, and Rockingham Counties will each receive grants from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Planning Grant program to support local agriculture initiatives.
