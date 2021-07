While we’ve seen plenty of Zelda-likes and Soulslikes over the years, few games have managed to understand the exact elements that makes them great quite like Tunic and Death’s Door. The thing that makes the Souls games so memorable isn’t the steep difficulty, nebulous mechanics, or grotesque bosses, but rather a pure sense of adventure, exploration, and discovery, and these two games have that in spades. And so, while we wait for Elden Ring and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to come along next year, it’s indies like these that seem to be adeptly carrying their torch.