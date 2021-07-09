Cancel
Weekly protein digest: Global food prices slide for the first time in a year

The Poultry Site
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrior to the June decline of global food prices, the index had climbed for 12 straight months. “The drop in June reflected declines in the prices of vegetable oils, cereals and, to a lesser degree, dairy prices, which more than offset generally higher meat and sugar quotations,” FAO explained. FAO still expects this year’s global cereal crop to hit a record high, though it trimmed its production estimate to 2.817 billion metric tons. FAO made a sharp cut its Brazilian corn crop estimate. It also says dry conditions in the Near East have dented global wheat production prospects, prompting a 1 MMT cut to its wheat crop projection that now stands at 784.7 MMT, up 1.2% from last year.

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

