Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Forget John Wick: Warzone players want an infamous Tropic Thunder hero as next Operator

dexerto.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarzone is no stranger to pop culture cameos and, after characters like Jigsaw and Rambo got love, the community has set their eyes on a new Operator. And it’s a controversial one: Tropic Thunder’s infamous Sergeant Lincoln Osiris. Look, it’s not exactly clear how well 2008’s action comedy Tropic Thunder...

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ben Stiller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropic Thunder#Warzone#Activision#Sgt#Rdj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
MoviesPosted by
Daily Dot

Review: ‘Pig’ is a strange, sensitive response to ‘John Wick’-style revenge thrillers

Never one to turn down an unusual project, Nicolas Cage is an attention-grabbing choice of star for Michael Sarnoski’s debut feature, Pig. And once Cage’s name has gotten people in the door, they’re in for a treat. Riffing on the structure of John Wick-style revenge movies, this indie thriller is disarmingly sensitive, eschewing violence (well, mostly) in favor of lovingly-filmed depictions of food and cooking.
Moviesepicstream.com

John Wick Chapter 4: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The eagerly awaited John Wick: Chapter 4 has officially started shooting, according to an image of a title banner that simply reads ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, which was shared by a newcomer to the franchise, actor Shamier Anderson, on Instagram. The fourth film in the ‘sleeper hit' franchise will see the return of Keanu Reeves as the infamous, sleek-suited, and sharp-shooting assassin John Wick, who still has the biggest target on his back within the assassin underworld. The franchise started with somewhat humble beginnings and a simple premise: a grieving widower avenges the death of a puppy posthumously gifted to him by his late wife, thus plunging him back into a dark underworld he once promised he’d never return to.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesPopculture

'John Wick 4' Villain Actor Revealed

Filming for John Wick: Chapter 4 began at the end of June, and the cast for the latest installment in the action franchise has added another villain. Deadline reports that Marko Zaror, best known as one of the stars of Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, has been added as one of John Wick's ever-growing list of foes. Zaror joins Keanu Reeves, Bill Skarsgård, Lance Reddick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, and Rina Sawayama in the Chad Stahelski helmed flick.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

John Wick 4 is bringing back another original star

John Wick: Chapter 4 will see the return of Lance Reddick's deadly concierge Charon. Reddick, who has also starred in the likes of Lost, Fringe and The Wire, will be back for the next instalment in the Keanu Reeves action franchise, reports Deadline. Following the casting announcement, director Chad Stahelski...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Why John Wick 4 will be the action event of 2022

Tom Jolliffe looks ahead to John Wick: Chapter 4, with a cast that is shaping up beautifully…. With three films under his belt, John Wick shows no signs of hanging up his gun-fu weaponry, or retiring from judo throwing his way through hordes of enemies. The Keanu Reeves star vehicle, which boosted his appeal like never before, has performed miracles using some tried and trusted action formula, along with enough fresh twists and attention to detail to accrue a cult following. John Wick is now THE action franchise. The Fast films are about the cars (and the lunacy). Mission: Impossible is about the varying ways in which Tom Cruise will put his life on the line, and Marvel is about gravity defying heroes boosted by CGI, wires and stunt doubles. John Wick is a bit different. It’s squarely focused on telling a story through action with a heady mix of hand to hand and gunplay (and increasingly as the budgets rise, more eclectic action set pieces further still).
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Another John Wick Star Is Returning For Keanu Reeves’ Fourth Movie

Keanu Reeves is looking to have a very exciting next couple of years as he has two big franchise movies on the way. Later this year we're going to get The Matrix 4 and in just under a year we'll have another big part four: the fourth chapter in the John Wick franchise. That movie has been putting together its cast in recent days, and has been adding some strong names including the likes of Donnie Yen and Scott Adkins. However, it wouldn't feel like John Wick if a few of the previous cast members didn't join Reeves back in the new film, and it's now confirmed that Lance Reddick's Charon will be back as well.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Lance Reddick Confirmed For John Wick: Chapter 4 Return

Production on John Wick: Chapter 4 may have kicked off ten days ago, but Lance Reddick has only just been officially added to the cast, reprising his role as Charon. He joins Keanu Reeves’ title hero and Ian McShane’s Winston as the only three names to have appeared in all four installments to date, with the veteran character actor becoming a firm fan favorite as the dignified concierge of New York City’s Continental Hotel.
MoviesGamespot

John Wick 4 Brings Back Lance Reddick As Charon

John Wick 4 is bringing back Lance Reddick as Charon, according to a report from Deadline that was subsequently confirmed by the movie's Twitter account. Charon is the concierge of the Continental Hotel and a good friend and ally of Keanu Reeves John Wick. They even fought alongside each other in Chapter 3 - Parabellum.
Combat SportsTVOvermind

Check Out This Super Intense John Wick 4 Training Video

If one is going to be taking on a role in a John Wick movie there are definitely a few things that need to be understood, and one of the most important is that the training is going to be intense. It’s justified in a big way though as Shamier Anderson has been finding out since the movie is demanding that there be top-level combatants that can slug it out with one another in a constant bid to be the best assassin out there. The one thing about this particular story is that John Wick IS the best, and every assassin in the movie would likely give up just about anything to be the one to take Wick out. Given the level of intensity that Keanu Reeves has been said to bring to these movies, it’s fair to say that those that are acting with him in any action scene need to be just as dedicated to their training to make it work. That makes sense really, since it doesn’t pay to have someone that’s been training their butt off go up against someone that gives a lackluster performance.
MoviesPopculture

'John Wick 4': Major Character Returning for Next Movie

John Wick 4 is currently filming, and we now know that a major character will be returning for the new movie. According to Deadline, Lance Reddick is officially on board to reprise his role as Charon, the main concierge at The Continental Hotel. Reddick has appeared in all three John Wick films, to date. There is currently no word on if he will reprise the role for John Wick 5, which has been greenlit by Lionsgate.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

New Warzone cheat gives players unlimited UAVs

While cheating is something that has, unfortunately, become too common within Warzone over the last year, a new tool has emerged that gives players unlimited UAVs while roaming the map. Call of Duty Warzone is undoubtedly one of the best battle royales to emerge within gaming over recent years, and...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Warzone players reveal which competitive features they most want added

There is no shortage of cosmetics and weapon changes in Call of Duty: Warzone, but players have their eyes set elsewhere. Following a poll directed at the competitive community, it’s clear what features players want most. Season 4 Reloaded had the largest patch to weapons in Warzone history and, understandably,...
MoviesReporter

Ian McShane to return for John Wick: Chapter 4

Ian McShane will return as Winston in 'John Wick: Chapter 4'. The 78-year-old actor will reprise his role in the latest movie of the action franchise, which stars Keanu Reeves as the titular character. Chad Stahelski is returning to direct the movie which will star Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina...
MoviesMovieWeb

Bill Skarsgard Confirms John Wick 4 Rumor, Explaining Why He Really Wants to Do It

Bill Skarsgård has officially confirmed his casting in John Wick 4. Currently in production with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the titular action movie hero, the fourth John Wick brings in a slew of newcomers to the franchise alongside a few other returning stars. Making his debut in the series in John Wick 4 is Skarsgård though details on his role haven't yet been revealed.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Infamous Warzone Invisibility Glitch Returns After Season 4 Reloaded Update

Warzone players have unfortunately discovered the infamous “invisibility glitch” has returned after the Season 4 Reloaded update went live. Another bug has reared its ugly head in Call of Duty (COD): Warzone—and players are not happy. This time, players are being forced to contend with the treacherous invisibility glitch that visually hides opponents from their targets. Clips have been making the rounds on Twitter featuring law-abiding fans being all but devastated by the see-through “specters” of Verdansk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy