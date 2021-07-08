Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Human Trafficking Nightmare: Texas Sicko Attempts to Prostitute 8-Year-Old Child

By Renee Raven
Posted by 
98.7 Kiss FM
98.7 Kiss FM
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Texas man is facing a felony charge of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age after allegedly attempting to prostitute an 8-year-old child over the internet. Dorian Frost, 27, of Grayson County (north of Dallas) was arrested Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, and is currently being held with a $350,000 bond. He's been charged with promotion of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years of age.

987kissfmsanangelo.com

Comments / 0

98.7 Kiss FM

98.7 Kiss FM

San Angelo, TX
471
Followers
976
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 Kiss FM plays the biggest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987kissfmsanangelo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Child Exploitation#Fox News#Ceu#East Texas Coin Group#Niche Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Human Trafficking
Related
Homewood, ALCBS42.com

14-year-old rescued during human trafficking operation in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was arrested by local and federal authorities on Friday in connection to a human trafficking case. According to the Homewood Police Department, investigators conducted a human trafficking operation at the America’s Best motel on Summit Parkway in Homewood. The operation led to the...
Alabama Stateseehafernews.com

14-Year-Old Victim From Wisconsin Rescued In Alabama From Human Traffickers

When local police and a special F-B-I unit swarmed an Alabama motel last week they were able to rescue a 14-year-old victim from Wisconsin from human traffickers. The raid was conducted last Friday in Homewood, Alabama. The Wisconsin teenager’s name hasn’t been released. 35-year-old Jeremy Alexander of Birmingham was taken...
Lindenwold, NJburlingtoncountytimes.com

Childcare center employee accused of attempted murder of 1-year-old

LINDENWOLD - A day-care worker is charged with the attempted murder of a 1-year-old child, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Saturday. Maggie Fruit, 21, of Somerdale also is accused of endangering the welfare of that baby and, separately, another 1-year-old in the same classroom, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Montgomery, ALWSFA

Human trafficking suspect arrested in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a man with two counts of human trafficking. Robbie McCall, 34, of Montgomery, was taken into custody after an investigation determined the trafficking took place in the 3200 block of Mobile Highway. According to court documents, McCall is...
Catawba County, NCwccbcharlotte.com

30-Year-Old Woman Charged For Heroin Trafficking In Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old woman was arrested for heroin trafficking Thursday. The arrest was made after deputies conducted a search of a residence on Finger Bridge Road in Hickory. Through the search officials seized eight grams of heroin and items used as drug paraphernalia.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Possible Attempted Child Abduction Of 7-Year-Old Girl In Plymouth, Police Say

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plymouth police say they are investigating a possible attempted child abduction of a 7-year-old girl which took place earlier this month. The incident happened on the 16000 block of 41st Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7. Police say a man picked the 7-year-old up, ran a short distance, and dropped her before fleeing the area on foot. Witnesses described him as a white man in his 20s between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. They said he had a medium-to-slender build and was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants. Police said the investigation has “taken time and resources” to identify witnesses and determine that the incident was a possible attempted child abduction. They are continuing to follow leads. Anyone who observed the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.   More On WCCO.com: ‘This Virus Will Find Everybody Who Is Not Immune’: Mayo Doctor’s Strong Warning Over COVID’s Delta Variant The RV Life: Minnesota Couple Sells Everything To Live, Work Full Time On The Road Drought Causing ‘Dramatic’ Evaporation On Minnesota Waterways ‘I’m Not A Criminal’: Rep. John Thompson Found Guilty In 2019 Hospital Disturbance
Stillwater, OK1600kush.com

66-year-old Stillwater Man Admits Trafficking Meth

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 66-year-old Stillwater man, who had been scheduled to have a jury trial on July 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to trafficking methamphetamine at his trailer in the 2300 block of S. Walnut Street. Larry Wayne Davis, who previously lived in Cushing, did not have an agreement with...
Lakewood, WAq13fox.com

Lakewood police: Man held wife, 8-year-old child hostage

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Lakewood Police responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday morning, involving a man who allegedly held his wife and her 8-year-old daughter hostage. According to police, the man was inside an apartment on True Lane Southwest with the woman and child. He has a protection order barring him from contacting the mother and daughter.
Human TraffickingKTEN.com

How Prevalent Is Human Trafficking Today?

Originally Posted On: How Prevalent Is Human Trafficking Today? – US News Breaking Today (buzztum.com) Back in 2000, the United States Congress passed the Trafficking Victims Protection Act. This is a federal law criminalizing the practice of human trafficking and providing support to the victims of trafficking. So how much...
Alpine, TXyourbasin.com

Federal Prosecutors in Big Bend help battle human smuggling, drug trafficking

ALPINE, Texas (Nexstar)- Federal prosecutors secured indictments against 89 defendants during the month of July in cases involving human smuggling, illegal reentry into the U.S., and drug trafficking, according to a release. “Our Assistant U.S. Attorneys in Alpine work exceptionally hard to help protect our West Texas border communities from...
Lexington, SCcoladaily.com

19-year-old accused of attempted murder in Lexington is arrested

Officials from the Lexington Police Department notified the public Thursday that Roosevelt Erik Garway Jr., 19, has been arrested and was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center. Police said Garway's charges are in connection with a shooting incident that occurred June 29 in the Mallard Lakes neighborhood in Lexington,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Busted! Philly cop is arrested after he's caught on his OWN bodycam dragging a man from his car and then deleting footage of the violent arrest from victim's cellphone

A Philadelphia cop has been charged after bodycam footage recorded him dragging a man out of his car without explanation and then deleting footage of the arrest from the man's phone. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Officer Tyree Burnett was charged with tampering with evidence, obstruction of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican cartel leader, 27, 'is busted out of jail by 30 armed men and escapes in back of an ambulance just 24 hours after he was arrested for drugs and human trafficking'

Mexican authorities have launched a search for a high-ranking Gulf Cartel leader after an armed gang dressed in military gear busted into a holding facility across from McAllen, Texas and helped him escape. José Alfredo Hernández Campos, who is also known as El Metro 27, was sprung out of the...
Video GamesPosted by
The Charleston Press

Months old baby starts crying, mother’s boyfriend beats the baby to death for interrupting his video games, faces upgraded charges

The mother of the 4-month-old baby girl beaten to death is heartbroken, after her boyfriend beat to death the baby girl because she interrupted his video games when she started crying. The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder and assault, but could now face upgraded charges following the death of the baby girl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy