Thursday's area roundup: Cape Ann dominates in D15 Little League

Salem News
 12 days ago

Manchester Essex 7, Danvers American 2: Unbeaten Manchester grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first and never looked back to send Danvers American into the elimination bracket of the Final Four. George O'Brien had an RBI single to make it a 2-1 game early but M-E got a 2-run bomb from Connor St. Laurent to make it 4-1 and the lead grew to 7-1 soon thereafter. Danvers, which faces Amesbury looking to stay alive on Saturday at noon at home, got a run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth.

