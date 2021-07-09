Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Get your Starbucks fix without a trip with these TikTok Starbucks copycats

By Cassie Sheets
Culpeper Star Exponent
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who regularly drops $5 on a fancy coffee drink knows just how quickly a Starbucks addiction can add up. These TikTok creators show you how to dupe your favorite Starbucks drinks and foods for an at-home alternative.

starexponent.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copycats#Coffee#Food Drink#Tiktok Starbucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Pizza

Thick or thin crust, extra cheese or barely any cheese at all, all the toppings or mere pepperoni — however you like your pizza, there's no denying that you more than likely order pizza from your favorite local pizzeria or national pizza chain on a semi-frequent basis. After all, consumer spending on pizza delivery in the United States, according to Statista, reached a total of $14 billion in 2020, an increase of approximately $3 billion over 2019. That's a lot of people ordering pizza! But could you be doing a better job when you place that next pizza order? Is there something you could be doing (or not doing) to guarantee a better pizza experience, no matter what pizza place you're ordering from?
Food Safety987thebull.com

Check Your Freezers, Another Food Recall is Calling To Throw It Out

Check Your Freezer, we did and threw away two full bags as Tyson Foods is recalling some of its chicken products. Walmart, Fred Meyer, Winco Foods all posted recall notices on their websites, after Tyson voluntarily recalled over eight million pounds of frozen, cooked chicken products for possible listeria contamination.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

McDonald's Major New Customer Perk Is Rolling Out Nationwide Tomorrow

McDonald's has long been a holdout when it came to rewarding its biggest fans with free food. There was the McCafe program, sure, which would give participants a free coffee drink, but no matter how often you'd be eating those Chicken McNuggets, the chain never offered to reward you for it. All that's about to change tomorrow.
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Giving Out One Million Free Sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway just announced a major menu revamp, which it's calling the "largest menu update in [the] brand's history." As part of the "Eat Fresh Refresh," it's giving out one million free sandwiches on Tuesday, July 13. In addition to some sandwich glow-ups, there are six new sandwiches hitting the menu....
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Viral TikTok sparks debate on ‘pay it forward’ after creator pays $30 for the customer behind her at Starbucks

A viral TikTok prompted a debate over “paying it forward” after the creator complained about paying $30 for the order behind her at a Starbucks drive-thru. “My order was $10, and because you had to go and order for the person behind you, my anxiety-ridden ass couldn’t be like, ‘Oh OK thanks bye.’ I had to pay for the person behind me. $30!” user @codykatrina says in the video.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Starbucks employee reveals order that made entire team want to ‘quit’

A Starbucks barista has shared a video of an order they received that she says made her entire team want to “quit”.The coffee chain employee and TikTok user @sarai.camp0s posted an order request for 22 drinks titled, “Oh, just a regular day working at Starbucks.”The viewer can then see the order receipt – which came courtesy of Uber Eats from a Starbucks in Haywards, California – requesting the substantial order.The text accompanying the video reads: “I guess Karen's little sister ordered today.”Of the 22 drinks requested, 18 were small strawberry acai lemonades, leading some to speculate they were for a...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Starbucks Refreshers

Ah, we all remember the time when the Pink Drink, Starbucks' Strawberry Açaí Refreshers® Beverage with coconut milk, went viral on Tumblr in 2016. It was joined by the Dragon Drink in 2017 and the Star Drink in 2020, along with a handful of other varieties in the years in between. Needless to say, we've all enjoyed Starbucks' Refreshers, both with and without their coconut milk and/or lemonade additions, especially when we wanted something fruity but wanted to lay off coffee for the day.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Mum keeps cupboard full of McDonald’s and junk food for years to prove it ‘never goes off’

A viral video has revealed how a woman has kept a cupboard full of junk food for two years... but not for snacking on.TikToker @elifgkandemir gave a tour of a cupboard that she claims belongs to her mum.The cupboard featured individual drawers that contained a huge array of processed food – everything from McDonald’s to doughnuts, to pix ‘n’ mix and pizza.According to the daughter, her mum is a nutritionist and, over the past two years, has been keeping the items in the cupboard to make the point that these types of food never go off. During the video,...
RecipesPosted by
Daily Dot

TikToker swears $1 iced lemon cake from Walmart tastes same as one from Starbucks (updated)

Update 11:26am CT, July 16: When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that the Walmart lemon loaf and Starbucks lemon loaf are not the same. “Starbucks recipes are exclusive to the company, using high-quality ingredients and we continue to develop our portfolio of beverage and food items to meet customer needs. Starbucks Iced Lemon Loaf is a citrusy, buttery, moist lemon pound cake topped with a sweet icing,” the spokesperson said.
Food & Drinksfoodsided.com

Shake up your Starbucks cold coffee with these barista tips

Does your Starbucks cold coffee need a little boost? These barista tips are an easy way to shake up your typical order. Without turning that Starbucks order into a long list worthy of Grapes of Wrath, a few tweaks can be a tasty pick me up. According to Starbucks, more...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

5 Biggest Fast-Food Items Launching This Summer

This summer is rife with new fast-food releases, as major national chains launch the buzziest, most in-demand new food items. From crispy chicken to the most innovative new plant-based options, here are the fast foods that are stealing the spotlight this summer. And for more, check out 5 Best-Rated New...
RestaurantsThe Takeout

Haunted Starbucks register demands butter

Ghosts are fickle creatures. Sometimes, they’ll make their intentions clear by scratching “GET OUT” on the bedroom wall or using ectoplasmic force to throw appliances at unsavory members of the household. But other times, mortals are left guessing at their ghostly desires. For example: you hear spooky rapping in the pantry, and it could mean any number of things. Maybe your ghost wants a handful of Tostitos, or maybe they’re trying to communicate something in Morse code. Maybe they’re just bored and knocking stuff around. It’d be much easier if all ghosts communicated through clear channels—like a Starbucks receipt printer.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

Taco Bell and Starbucks warn about shortages

Supply chain problems continue to plague the restaurant industry, leading big chains Taco Bell and Starbucks to warn consumers on Monday that some items may not be available. Starbucks told customers on its app that “due to supply shortages, some items are temporarily unavailable.”. That echoed warnings that have persisted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy