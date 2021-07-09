Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor kicks out at Dustin Poirier during heated face-off before trilogy fight

By Martin Domin
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 11 days ago

Conor McGregor lashed out at Dustin Poirier during a heated face-off ahead of their trilogy fight this weekend.

The lightweight rivals had exchanged trash talk in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas before they were brought together.

And after continuing to chatter away to his opponent, McGregor kicked out at him before exiting the stage.

The pair had already been separated by security after making their separate entrances at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor, having lost the pair's January rematch, had walked on to stage first - albeit half an hour late - and immediately grabbed two bottles of Poirier's hot sauce from the dais.

He threw them into the crowd as Poirier joined him before the Irishman attempted to evade security and UFC president Dana White in search of his rival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OT2fk_0arbD1Ck00
Conor McGregor kicks out at Dustin Poirier (Image: REUTERS)

Eventually the feuding pair settled down as McGregor attempted to wind back the clock to his trash-talking hey day.

"Your'e getting walked like a dog in that octagon," he said before attempting to lead the crowd in a chant about Poirier's wife Jolie.

"This is my bread and butter, this is what wakes me up in the morning with fire in my belly," he added. "Errors to correct, tactics to prepare for, I've had a great camp and a great focus on the opponent.

"Im going to go through his head, put holes in it and take it off his shoulders. He's done here, this is it for him, it's the end of the road.

"Saturday night he's getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.

"This will be beautiful, it will be another feather in the cap, it's what I love to do. I love to come in here, defy the odds, do the unthinkable and put on a show."

Poirier was unperturbed by McGregor's barbs and insisted he was ready to repeat his January exploits which saw McGregor stopped in the second round.

"For me the aura is not there anymore, a very dangerous fighter sitting here no doubt but I see a man," he said. "You guys in the crowd cheer it up and have fun but I see a man I've defeated and whom I'll defeat again.

"I knew this was next. As soon as I got to my hotel room I knew this was next, I've been preparing for this since the last fight ended."

McGregor has been asked repeatedly about his motivation having won featherweight and lightweight titles as well as amassing a fortune in the hundreds of millions.

And he reiterated: "I'm back on the building site, I've a hard hat, a hi-vis and I've two hammers in my hands.

"That's my mindset; I'm not relishing my past accomplishments, all the money in my bank, all the Forbes accomplishments, I don't care about that.

"I'm back on the site in the hi-vis with two hammers in my hands."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

372K+
Followers
76K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Jolie
Person
Dustin Poirier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Off#Las Vegas#Trilogy#Combat#Irishman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCTMZ.com

Conor McGregor Unveils $3.6 Million Lambo Yacht, She's Finally Here!

Conor McGregor's got 99 problems, but a ship ain't one -- the UFC superstar finally received his beloved Lambo yacht this week ... and the thing looks incredible!!. As we previously reported, the Notorious purchased a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 -- referred to as a "Supercar of the Sea" -- for (at least) nearly $4 MILLION back in October.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Colby Covington Photo With Three Girlfriends Leaks

Colby Covington is surely bringing in all of the girls as he feels like he’s on top of the world right now. It looks like that while he feels ten feet tall, that the people below him are ready to strike and this is where it’s going to get ugly…Conor McGregor Trains Injured In Sad Photos.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Admits To ‘Bad Mistake’ In Video

Conor McGregor is most definitely one of the biggest names in the history of the MMA world and many fans have been wondering if he will ever make his way to WWE in any capacity. Conor McGregor also leaked a bad photo of Dustin Poirier’s daughter recently. At UFC 264,...
UFCfightsports.tv

McGregor claims he had stress fractures before Poirier fight at UFC 264

Conor McGregor has claimed that the reason his left ankle snapped with a mere movement at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier had to do with the stress fracture he sustained during training. The former double champ lost the fight via doctor stoppage at UFC 264 when he broke his ankle while trying to sway away from the Diamond at the end of the first round.
UFCmmanews.com

Khabib Predicts McGregor Would Lose Again To Both Poirier And Diaz

Khabib Nurmagomedov has predicted that Conor McGregor will return to action unsuccessfully when he recovers from his broken leg. Khabib’s comments come just days after McGregor suffered a second consecutive loss to Dustin Poirier this year. In the headlining fight of UFC 264, held inside Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena, the Irish superstar suffered a grimace-worthy broken leg towards the end of the opening round.
UFCMMAWeekly.com

Dan Hooker picks Dustin Poirier to beat Charles Oliveira for lightweight title

No. 8 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker gave his prediction for the future lightweight championship bout between no. 1 contender Dustin Poirier and UFC lightweight champion Charles Olivieria that could potentially take place at some point later this year. Hooker picked ‘The Diamond’ to be victorious during an interview with Submission...
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Conor McGregor warned Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege will settle bitter rivalry

Rising UFC star Islam Makhachev has been backed to fight Conor McGregor - and finally end the Irishman's rivalry with Makhachev's mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian lightweight defeated Thiago Moises in his first UFC main event on Saturday night dominating the Brazilian to score a fourth-round submission victory, and has now been linked with several top opponents including McGregor and Rafael Dos Anjos.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Mike Brown fires back after John Kavanagh says Conor McGregor was doing well against Dustin Poirier before injury

Mike Brown fired back after John Kavanagh said that Conor McGregor was doing well against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 before his injury. Poirier defeated McGregor via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) after the Irishman suffered a broken leg that caused a stop to the contest. Even before the injury, however, Poirier was doing quite well in the fight and two of the three judges scoring the bout cage-side gave him the first round 10-8. So when Kavanagh recently came out and stated that he thought McGregor was doing well in the fight before the injury, there were a lot of fans who didn’t agree with his assessment of the fight, and Brown doesn’t agree with it, either.
UFCMMA Fighting

Firas Zahabi blasts Conor McGregor for ‘humiliating’ UFC 264 behavior: He’s ‘angry and jealous’ of Dustin Poirier

Renowned head coach Firas Zahabi was not at all impressed with Conor McGregor’s UFC 264 behavior, both before and after his loss to Dustin Poirier. The longtime head coach of Georges St-Pierre and other notable names in the MMA space was a viewer — like 1.8 million others — of the UFC’s most recent pay-per-view event, which saw Poirier earn a doctor’s stoppage TKO win after McGregor suffered a broken tibia in the closing seconds of the opening round.
UFCBloody Elbow

Conor McGregor: Bullies and broken legs

What role does a fighter’s psychology play in their success? In MMA, we focus a lot on the physical; the expert techniques, the moments of amazing athleticism and the gruesome injuries. Those are the moments we can see, after all. We can point to concrete evidence of how a knockout or a submission happened, but we can only guess what’s going on inside a fighter’s mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy