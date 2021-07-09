Conor McGregor kicks out at Dustin Poirier during heated face-off before trilogy fight

Conor McGregor lashed out at Dustin Poirier during a heated face-off ahead of their trilogy fight this weekend.

The lightweight rivals had exchanged trash talk in front of thousands of fans in Las Vegas before they were brought together.

And after continuing to chatter away to his opponent, McGregor kicked out at him before exiting the stage.

The pair had already been separated by security after making their separate entrances at the T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor, having lost the pair's January rematch, had walked on to stage first - albeit half an hour late - and immediately grabbed two bottles of Poirier's hot sauce from the dais.

He threw them into the crowd as Poirier joined him before the Irishman attempted to evade security and UFC president Dana White in search of his rival.

Conor McGregor kicks out at Dustin Poirier (Image: REUTERS)

Eventually the feuding pair settled down as McGregor attempted to wind back the clock to his trash-talking hey day.

"Your'e getting walked like a dog in that octagon," he said before attempting to lead the crowd in a chant about Poirier's wife Jolie.

"This is my bread and butter, this is what wakes me up in the morning with fire in my belly," he added. "Errors to correct, tactics to prepare for, I've had a great camp and a great focus on the opponent.

"Im going to go through his head, put holes in it and take it off his shoulders. He's done here, this is it for him, it's the end of the road.

"Saturday night he's getting walked around that octagon like a dog and put to sleep.

"This will be beautiful, it will be another feather in the cap, it's what I love to do. I love to come in here, defy the odds, do the unthinkable and put on a show."

Poirier was unperturbed by McGregor's barbs and insisted he was ready to repeat his January exploits which saw McGregor stopped in the second round.

"For me the aura is not there anymore, a very dangerous fighter sitting here no doubt but I see a man," he said. "You guys in the crowd cheer it up and have fun but I see a man I've defeated and whom I'll defeat again.

"I knew this was next. As soon as I got to my hotel room I knew this was next, I've been preparing for this since the last fight ended."

McGregor has been asked repeatedly about his motivation having won featherweight and lightweight titles as well as amassing a fortune in the hundreds of millions.

And he reiterated: "I'm back on the building site, I've a hard hat, a hi-vis and I've two hammers in my hands.

"That's my mindset; I'm not relishing my past accomplishments, all the money in my bank, all the Forbes accomplishments, I don't care about that.

"I'm back on the site in the hi-vis with two hammers in my hands."