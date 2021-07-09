Teri Danz Named 'Vocal Coach of the Year'
Teri Danz, America's Vocal Coach, Vocal Producer and Club Hit Recording Artist, was awarded the Global Excellence Award "Vocal Coach of The Year" 2020 by LUXlife Magazine. The Global Excellence Awards honor the contributions of the best of those whose aim is above and beyond the competition. A leading innovator in pop vocal technique, Danz shared her pioneering basics in her book, "Vocal Essentials for the Pop Singer: Take Your Singing from Good to Great," for Hal Leonard.www.musicconnection.com
