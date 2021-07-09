Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Teri Danz Named 'Vocal Coach of the Year'

By Music Connection
musicconnection.com
 12 days ago

Teri Danz, America's Vocal Coach, Vocal Producer and Club Hit Recording Artist, was awarded the Global Excellence Award "Vocal Coach of The Year" 2020 by LUXlife Magazine. The Global Excellence Awards honor the contributions of the best of those whose aim is above and beyond the competition. A leading innovator in pop vocal technique, Danz shared her pioneering basics in her book, "Vocal Essentials for the Pop Singer: Take Your Singing from Good to Great," for Hal Leonard.

www.musicconnection.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Alicia Keyes
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Anita Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Vocal Coach#Electronic Musician#Pop Singer#Luxlife Magazine#The Billboard Charts#Lessons Com#Twilight Records#Women Who Rock Magazine#Rising Voices#Music Connection Magazine#Engadget#The Singer S Newsletter#Casio#The Modern Vocalist World#Backstage Magazine#Hal Leonard Corporation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicVulture

Add This to the Bob Dylan Hilarious Story Canon

Bob Dylan is a world-class weirdo, the alpha Wilbury, a man so confident in his achievements that he ignored the Nobel Prize committee for months before bothering to accept an award. And, it should be noted, a very funny man. This fact was reiterated during Monday’s WTF With Marc Maron podcast episode with super-producer Rick Rubin, who relayed an ’80s-era anecdote told to him by Charlie T. Wilbury Jr. (RIP, legend) himself. “I have a funny story that Tom Petty told me. They were working on the Traveling Wilburys record and it was him, Bob Dylan, and George Harrison sitting together and working on a song,” Rubin recalled. “George got up to go to the bathroom or to step out the room to get a drink, and after he walked out Bob leaned over to Tom conspiratorially, seriously, not as a joke, and said, ‘You know, he was in the Beatles.’” No, we’re pretty sure it was the Monkees.
Musicguitar.com

John Mayer – Sob Rock review: Mayer pays tribute to his 80s guitar heroes by entering his Armani phase

You might be forgiven for assuming that every copy of John Mayer’s new album comes packaged with a knowingly raised eyebrow from the man himself. From the cheesy music videos and billboard ads used in its promotion, to the authentically 80s discount stickers on the album’s cover, the pithily titled Sob Rock arrives on the back of a marketing campaign seemingly precision-calibrated to encourage you to not take things too seriously, and instead approach it with the sort of sardonic humour you would any other online meme.
MoviesAmadhia

Dreaming of You: Late Film Legend Karen Black’s Musical Time Capsule

When the counterculture crashed Hollywood’s party in the late ‘60s/early ‘70s, Karen Black was one of the rebellion’s favorite faces. Easy Rider (1969), Five Easy Pieces (1970), Born to Win (1971), Cisco Pike (1971), Nashville (1975): All these canonic slices of outlaw American cinema were strengthened by Black’s Oscar-nominated acting. But she had a secret identity as a singer and songwriter that’s being more fully explored now, 50 years later, with the release of Dreaming of You, a new compilation of Black’s music produced by Cass McCombs.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
nickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Nick Cannon Welcomes Seventh Child, Zen, With Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is on a baby roll ... he just welcomed #7 and the kid's really Zen!. Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, "I will love you for eternity."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Explains Why He Never Collaborated With RONNIE JAMES DIO On Original Music

In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto of Myglobalmind, Yngwie Malmsteen was asked if he and legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio ever tried to collaborate on original music. He responded: "Ronnie and I had many late-night talks about that. We knew that we were both too hard-headed and born leaders. I think we would have complemented each other well. We had such mutual respect for each other.
CelebritiesPopculture

Shailene Woodley Opens up About Her 'Physically Dominating' Illness

Shailene Woodley recently opened up about her health, sharing that she's been living with a "physically dominating" illness. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 29-year-old actress did not offer too many specifics, but did say that the illness "was pretty debilitating." At one point things were so bad that it began to significantly impact her ability to work.
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Ozzy carried defibrillator on bus cos there’s “no way Sharon was letting him miss a show”

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has discussed metal and the genre’s most iconic artists, while also revealing a bizarre anecdote about Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. During an appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider said that Ozzy’s team carry a defibrillator on his tour bus, joking that there’s “there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.”
Musicnickiswift.com

How Many Songs Did Paul McCartney And John Lennon Write Together?

Paul McCartney and John Lennon may have shared bowl cuts during their early Beatles days, but the pair were like apples and oranges in real life. Their interests and personalities often clashed due to differing upbringings — family-man McCartney liked to "charm" the press whereas Lennon (once a shoplifter) often "insult[ed] reporters," per The Atlantic. Their differences also extended to their musical abilities with McCartney said to be "meticulous and organized" whereas Lennon was most creative "in chaos." But while they had contrasting ideas, Lennon's first wife Cynthia Lennon suggested they were like yin and yang when she said, "John needed Paul's attention to detail and persistence. Paul needed John's anarchic, lateral thinking."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Biz Markie's Net Worth: How Much Was The Rapper Worth When He Died?

Rapper Biz Markie, the 57-year-old rapper best known for his 1989 track "Just a Friend" and for his unparalleled skills as a beat-boxer, died on July 16, according to Rolling Stone. As the magazine noted, Markie's death, which occurred weeks after rumors of his passing circulated in June, was caused by complications related to type two diabetes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy