Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Moose Lodge honors scholars

By Urbana Daily Citizen
Urbana Citizen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moose Lodge 1215, and the Women of the Moose (WOTM) Chapter 698, awarded 4 local students $1,000 each in scholarship funds for their continued education. The group is extremely proud of these young people, for what they have already accomplished, but, more importantly, what the future holds for them. Pictured from left are the WOTM Chapter 698, and Loyal Order of Moose (LOOM) 1215, 2021/2022 Board of Officers (back row) Rebecca Strahler, Kathy Hildreth, Deanna Routt, Summer Routt, Bill DeRemer, Jeff Eaton, Ronnie Reisinger, Jerry Dunham, Allen McAdams, and Jim Shockey and (front row) Elizabeth Dean, Chloe Osborne, Gavin Woodruff, and Devin Butts.

www.urbanacitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Loyal Order Of Moose#Board Of Officers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Defiance County, OHCrescent-News

Moose Lodge donates to the Defiance Foundation

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently gave $10,000 to The Defiance Area Foundation to support non-profit organizations in Defiance County. Pictured discussing the donation are Stacy McCartney, Moose Lodge Family Center Administrator, and Ken Boroff, Trustee and Development Committee Chairman of The Defiance Area Foundation.
Point Pleasant, WVPosted by
Point Pleasant Register

Moose Lodge restarts charity bingo games

POINT PLEASANT —The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 recently supported the Pleasant Valley Hospital Foundation at the monthly charity bingo game. Moose member Dave Morgan said a total of $1,820 was raised for the foundation through the bingo games, concessions sold and donations collected. Morgan said the night began by...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Moose Lodge fundraising breakfast July 24

Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 is set to host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, in the lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave. For $6, visitors will get biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee. Proceeds will allow the lodge to support local charities.
Copperas Cove, TXcoveleaderpress.com

Moose Lodge No. 2029 holds fundraiser dinner for Alzheimer’s Association

The Moose Lodge No. 2029 of Copperas Cove held a low country shrimp boil and pork steak dinner to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association Saturday evening. The dinner was the idea of Moose Lodge member Frank Garrett, who has raised more than $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association this year. He hopes to raise even more after Saturday’s dinner and with the upcoming Ida Garrett Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled in September at Mills Creek Golf Course in Salado.
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Moose lodge looking for stories, prepares for centennial

SARANAC LAKE — This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 457 in Saranac Lake. Moose International is a fraternal and service organization that traces its roots back to 1888. The local lodge, Lodge 457, was chartered in Saranac Lake on Sept. 29, 1921. The lodge is committed to Saranac Lake’s youth, elderly and community.
Texas StateKilleen Daily Herald

WWII veteran honored by Masonic Lodge of Texas

BELTON — Bill Creech, 101, a World War II U.S. Army veteran, was honored for his 65-year membership in the Masonic Lodge of Texas on Saturday at Creekside Terrace, 1555 Powell Avenue. Sandra Creech, his oldest daughter, of Temple, said he landed at Normandy with the Second Infantry Division, fought...
Erie, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Moose spotted in Erie

On a typical Wednesday morning in Erie, residents spotted an atypical visitor roaming down the sidewalk. A moose was seen making its way through town, miles away from its usual habitat. While moose in urban areas aren’t unheard of, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said a sight like...
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Get Wild: Moose on the loose

Only 20 years ago, spotting a moose in Summit County was a rare event. But thanks to a 1978-79 introduction of shiras moose by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in northern Colorado, our local moose are thriving today. Where are they?. As we enter summer, moose descend from their winter habitat...
PoliticsAPG of Wisconsin

Moose Lake News

The second major holiday is now behind us. On Saturday evening there were five fireworks shows in the area. Chippewa Flowage had a show at Chief Lake Lodge, Exeland had a show at the Rod & Gun Pavilion, Nelson Lake at 4 Seasons Resort, Winter celebrated the July Jubilee with fireworks at Doc Smith Park and Round Lake sponsored fireworks, too.
Animalsadirondackalmanack.com

Report Moose Sightings to DEC

Moose are the largest land mammal in the state. In the summer, when most sightings occur, moose typically spend a lot of time in ponds and wetlands feeding on submerged aquatic plants. During the rest of the year in cooler weather, they browse on leaves, twigs, and buds of trees and shrubs. Bulls weigh up to 1,200 pounds and stand up to six feet tall at the shoulder. Cows weigh anywhere from 500 to 800 pounds and usually give birth to one or two calves in late May or early June.
Champaign County, OHUrbana Citizen

Historical society welcomes new members

The Champaign County Historical Society recently welcomed new board trustees, Sandy and Vince Gonzalez. Sandy serves as event chairperson and has organized the first event – “Picnic on the Lawn.” It was a beautiful day of visiting with friends and enjoying a tasty lunch on the lawn of the museum.
Bridge City, TXOrange Leader

Pet of the Week – Moose

Meet Moose. He’s your guy–ready for wherever the day may take him–the park, the couch–even a business meeting–LOL. He’s sweet, loves treats, and is ready for his meet-and-greet” with his future hooman. Call the Bridge City Animal Shelter today for more information. (409.735.8898)
Ridgway, PAridgwayrecord.com

Ridgway Moose Firemen's Weekend

RIDGWAY--The Ridgway Moose Lodge held a weekend of events to support the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department. Due to the COVID-19 crisis last summer, all fundraising was canceled for the Firemen, including the biggest event of them all, the annual Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department Carnival. Despite the hurdles, both the Ridgway Moose Club and the Ridgway Elks Club held special events, socially distanced, drive-thru, etc., to help fill that huge void left in the Fire Department funding.
Obituariesstilwelldemocrat.com

Obituary for Virginia June Phillips

Virginia June Phillips was born June 7, 1930. The stars fell for Virginia in her youth. We know this because she penned her life story for the family over a decade ago. In the memoir she recounted how, after her mother's death, she was walking to the grocery store at night when thousands of meteors began to rain down from the sky. It was a phenomenon she only witnessed once in her lifetime. "I thought the world was ending," she wrote. The world was not ending that night, but for a twelve-year-old girl who had just been left motherless, the world was altered forever. She would accompany her mother's body by train back to Westville, Oklahoma, where she had deep family roots.
Urbana, OHUrbana Citizen

American Flags across Urbana

The Urbana Lions Club recently launched “American Flags across Urbana” in partnership with Urbana VFW Post 5451. Beginning with the July 4 holiday, quality 3-by-5 American flags (donated by the local VFW group) were placed on 10-foot poles in front of businesses and residential properties. After the holiday, the flags were removed by volunteers and will reappear for the next patriotic holidays of Labor Day, Veterans Day, Memorial Day and Flag Day. They will also be flown at Freedom Grove in honor of 911.
Saint Paris, OHUrbana Citizen

St. Paris celebrates Christmas In July

ST. PARIS – It’s July, but in St. Paris, it feels like Christmas. “Christmas in July” will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Harmon Park, beginning with a bit of history, then an auction of Christmas ornaments, followed by an outdoor movie, which event organizer LaTasha Hackley calls “a timeless Christmas classic.”
Erie, COcoloradohometownweekly.com

Moose spotted in Erie

On a typical Wednesday morning in Erie, residents spotted an atypical visitor roaming down the sidewalk. A moose was seen making its way through town, miles away from its usual habitat. While moose in urban areas aren’t unheard of, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Jason Clay said a sight like...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

Moose Lodge breakfast fundraiser July 10

Terre Haute Moose Lodge 1009 is set to host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, in the lodge, 3708 Wabash Ave. For $6, visitors will get biscuits and sausage gravy, eggs, fried potatoes, sausage patties, fruit, milk, juice and coffee. Proceeds will allow the lodge...
Duxbury, MADuxbury Clipper

Young scholars honored by Partridge Fund

The Partridge Fund held its annual awards ceremony on June 16 at the Duxbury Bay Maritime School. This year, over $217,000 in scholarship aid was awarded to 22 current and past Duxbury High School graduates who have shown outstanding scholarship and school activity participation within their class and in the greater Duxbury community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy